Trusted Reviews Awards 2024: All the nominated products revealed
Trusted Reviews has revealed all the nominated products battling to win a prestigious award at this year’s ceremony.
Showcasing the finest tech of the year, the Trusted Reviews Awards in partnership with eBay will take place on October 3.
We’ve got over 80 awards to hand out, highlighting the very best tech of the year from TVs, phones, tablets, laptops and more we’ve reviewed over the past 12 months. We’ve also teamed up with Wareable and The Ambient to present some extra awards for the finest wearables and smart home tech.
Computing & Gaming
Best Monitor
- Samsung Odyssey OLED G8 (2024)
- Philips Evnia 34M2C8600
- AOC Agon Pro AG276QZD
- Lenovo Legion R45w-30
- AOC Gaming Q27G3XMN/BK
Best Mouse
- Logitech G502 X Plus
- Razer Viper V3 HyperSpeed
- Logitech G Pro X Superlight 2
- Keychron M6
- Asus ROG Keris II Ace
Best Headset
- Audeze Maxwell
- SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless
- Logitech G Astro A50 X
- Turtle Beach Stealth Pro
- AceZone A-Spire
Best Gaming Keyboard
Best Keyboard
Best Webcam
Best Microphone
Best VPN
Best Gaming Laptop
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8
- Acer Predator Triton 17 X
- Razer Blade 16
- MSI Vector 17 HX
Best Portable Gaming PC
Best GPU
Best CPU
Best Chromebook
- Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (Intel 13th Gen)
- Acer Chromebook Plus 515
- Asus Chromebook Plus CX34
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5i Chromebook
Best Student Laptop
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 (2024)
- Asus Vivobook Pro 15 OLED
- Apple MacBook Air M3
- Huawei Matebook 14
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 7
Best Laptop
- Asus Zenbook S 16 (2024)
- Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra
- LG Gram Pro 16
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 7
- Dell Inspiron 14 Plus 7441 (2024)
- Apple MacBook Air M3
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024)
- Lenovo Legion Slim 5 Gen 8
Homes
Best Coffee Machine
- De’Longhi Rivelia
- Nespresso Vertuo Lattissima
- Beko CaffeExperto Bean To Cup Coffee Machine
- Melitta AromaFresh II Therm Pro
Best Air Fryer
- Salter Fuzion Dual Air Fryer
- Cosori 8.5L XL Dual Zone Air Fryer
- Sharp 5.5L Air Fryer
- Dreo ChefMaker
- Ninja Double Stack XL 9.5L Air Fryer SL400UK
Best Kitchen Gadget
- Ninja Creami Deluxe 10-in-1
- Hotel Chocolat The Velvetiser
- Haier I-Master Series 5 Compact Food Processor
- Tormek T-1 Kitchen Knife Sharpener
Best Power Station
Best Hob
Best Outdoor Grill/Oven
- Ninja Woodfire Pro Connect XL Electric BBQ Grill & Smoker
- Char-Broil Evolve Electric
- George Foreman Indoor Outdoor BBQ Electric Grill
Best Cordless Vacuum
Best Floor Cleaner
Best Robot Vacuum
- Eufy Clean X8 Pro
- Roborock S8 MaxV Ultra
- Eufy Omni S1 Pro
- Samsung Bespoke Jet Bot Combo AI+ 3-in-1 Cleaning VR7MD97714G
Best Home Security Product
Best Smart Doorbell (with The Ambient)
Best Smarthome Product (with The Ambient)
Best Smart Security Camera (with The Ambient)
Best Smart Lighting Product (with The Ambient)
Best Appliance (USA)
- LG Washer Dryer Combo WM6998HBA
- LG Smart Mirror InstaView Counter-Depth MAX
- AMZCHEF Slow Juicer SJ-036
Best Oven
- Hotpoint SI4S854CBL
- Neff N90 C29MY7MY0 Microwave Oven
- Neff N90 B69VY7MY0 Oven
- Ninja Combi 12-In-1 Multi-Cooker & Oven SFP700UK
Best Dishwasher
Best Fridge/Freezer
Best Washing Machine/Dryer
TV & Audio
Best Video Streaming Service
Best Ultra Short Throw Projector
Best Portable Projector
Best Projector
Best 4K Blu-ray Player
Best Home Cinema Amplifier
Best HDR TV
- Panasonic TX-55MX950
- Sony KD-55X85L
- Philips 65OLED809
Best 8K TV
Best Affordable TV
Best TV
- Samsung QE65S95D
- LG OLED65C4
- Sony XR-55A95L
- Philips 65OLED809
Best Soundbar System
- Samsung HW-Q990D
- LG US95TR
- JBL Bar 1300
Best Amplifier
Best Hi-Fi System
Best Stereo Speakers
Best Powered/Active Speaker
- Q Acoustics M40
- PSB Alpha IQ
- Triangle Capella
Best All-In-One Speaker
Best Outdoor Speaker
- JBL Xtreme 4
- Sonos Roam 2
- Bose SoundLink Max
Best Party Speaker
- Sony SRS-XV800
- JBL PartyBox Ultimate
- Sharp SumoBox CP-LS100
Best Wireless Speaker
- Audio Pro C20
- JBL Authentics 300
Best Portable Music Player
- Astell&Kern A&ultima SP3000T
- FiiO M23
- P1 by Astell&Kern
Best DAC
Best Turntable
Best Music Streamer
- Cambridge Audio CXN100
- Moon 681
- Bluesound Node Nano
Best Radio
- Pure Woodland
- Roberts Revival Petite 2
- Lenco PDR-046GY
Best Sports Headphones
- Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2
- Back Bay Runner 40
- Shokz OpenSwim Pro
Best Affordable Over-Ear Headphones
- Soundcore Space One
- Monoprice BT-600ANC
- Earfun Wave Pro
- Edifier W830NB
Best Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Best Wired Headphones
Best Open Earbuds
Best Affordable Wireless Earbuds
- Nothing Ear (a)
- Sony WF-C500
- Edifier TWS1 Pro 2
Best Wireless Earbuds
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 4
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
- Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2
- Technics EAH-AZ60M2
- Bowers & Wilkins Pi8
Best Wireless Headphones
- Focal Bathys
- DALI IO-12
- Cambridge Audio Melomania P100
- Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e
- Shure AONIC 50 Gen 2
Best Headphones
- Austrian Audio The Composer
- Sennheiser Momemtum True Wireless 4
- Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e
- Focal Bathys
- Sony WF-C500
- Meze Audio Empyrean II
Camera
Best Camera
Best Vlogging Camera
Mobile
Best Tablet
Best Affordable Tablet
Best E-Reader
Best Mobile Gaming Controller
Best Power Bank
- Anker MagGo Power Bank 10K
- Anker Nano Power Bank 30K
- Ugreen Nexode 100W 20,000mAh Power Bank
- Anker Prime 20,000mAh Power Bank
Best Smart Ring (With Wareable)
Best Running Watch (With Wareable)
Best Fitness Tracker (With Wareable)
Best Smartwatch (With Wareable)
Best Book-Style Foldable Phone
Best Clamshell Foldable Phone
Best Gaming Phone
- Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition
- RedMagic 9S Pro
- Poco X6 Pro
- Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
Best Camera Phone
Best High-End Phone
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- OnePlus Open
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
- Sony Xperia 1 VI
- iPhone 15 Pro Max
Best Affordable Phone
Best Mid-Range Phone
Best Phone
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
- OnePlus 12
- Honor Magic 6 Pro
- Motorola Razr 50 Ultra
- Apple iPhone 15
- Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
Mobile Network
Best Mobile Network
- BT Mobile
- EE
- Giffgaff
- iD Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Mobile Network for 5G
- BT Mobile
- EE
- Giffgaff
- iD Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Value Mobile Network
- BT Mobile
- EE
- Giffgaff
- iD Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Mobile Network for Reliability
- BT Mobile
- EE
- Giffgaff
- iD Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Mobile Network for Customer Service
- BT Mobile
- EE
- Giffgaff
- iD Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Mobile Network for Roaming
- BT Mobile
- EE
- Giffgaff
- iD Mobile
- O2
- Sky Mobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Three
- Virgin Mobile
- Vodafone
Sustainability Award – In Partnership with eBay
When are the Trusted Reviews Awards?
The Trusted Reviews Awards will take place on October 3 and we’ll bring you all the winners live as they are announced.
How are the winners chosen?
To be nominated, a product must have been fully reviewed by one of the experts at Trusted Reviews and, outside of rare exceptions, scored at least four stars and picked up a Recommended Badge. The winner is then decided by the Trusted Reviews team of experts.
Best Mobile Network awards
Unlike the Editor’s Choice Awards, the winners of the Best Mobile Network selection of awards will be decided based on a user survey that will gauge key factors.