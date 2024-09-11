Trusted Reviews Awards 2024: All the nominated products revealed

Trusted Reviews has revealed all the nominated products battling to win a prestigious award at this year’s ceremony.

Showcasing the finest tech of the year, the Trusted Reviews Awards in partnership with eBay will take place on October 3.

We’ve got over 80 awards to hand out, highlighting the very best tech of the year from TVs, phones, tablets, laptops and more we’ve reviewed over the past 12 months. We’ve also teamed up with Wareable and The Ambient to present some extra awards for the finest wearables and smart home tech.

Scroll down to see this year’s shortlist, or use the skip links to find out more about the Trusted Reviews Awards!

Computing & Gaming

Best Monitor

Best Mouse

Best Headset

Best Gaming Keyboard

Best Keyboard

Best Webcam

Best Microphone

Best VPN

Best Gaming Laptop

Best Portable Gaming PC

Best GPU

Best CPU

Best Chromebook

Best Student Laptop

Best Laptop

Homes

Best Coffee Machine

Best Air Fryer

Best Kitchen Gadget

Best Power Station

Best Hob

Best Outdoor Grill/Oven

Best Cordless Vacuum

Best Floor Cleaner

Best Robot Vacuum

Best Home Security Product

Best Smart Doorbell (with The Ambient)

Best Smarthome Product (with The Ambient)

Best Smart Security Camera (with The Ambient)

Best Smart Lighting Product (with The Ambient)

Best Appliance (USA)

Best Oven

Best Dishwasher

Best Fridge/Freezer

Best Washing Machine/Dryer

TV & Audio

Best Video Streaming Service

Best Ultra Short Throw Projector

Best Portable Projector

Best Projector

Best 4K Blu-ray Player

Best Home Cinema Amplifier

Best HDR TV

Best 8K TV

Best Affordable TV

Best TV

Best Soundbar System

Samsung HW-Q990D

LG US95TR

JBL Bar 1300

Best Amplifier

Best Hi-Fi System

Best Stereo Speakers

Best Powered/Active Speaker

Q Acoustics M40

PSB Alpha IQ

Triangle Capella

Best All-In-One Speaker

Best Outdoor Speaker

JBL Xtreme 4

Sonos Roam 2

Bose SoundLink Max

Best Party Speaker

Best Wireless Speaker

Audio Pro C20

JBL Authentics 300

Best Portable Music Player

Best DAC

Best Turntable

Best Music Streamer

Best Radio

Best Sports Headphones

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2

Back Bay Runner 40

Shokz OpenSwim Pro

Best Affordable Over-Ear Headphones

Soundcore Space One

Monoprice BT-600ANC

Earfun Wave Pro

Edifier W830NB

Best Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Best Wired Headphones

Best Open Earbuds

Best Affordable Wireless Earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds

Best Wireless Headphones

Focal Bathys

DALI IO-12

Cambridge Audio Melomania P100

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2e

Shure AONIC 50 Gen 2

Best Headphones

Camera

Best Camera

Best Vlogging Camera

Mobile

Best Tablet

Best Affordable Tablet

Best E-Reader

Best Mobile Gaming Controller

Best Power Bank

Best Smart Ring (With Wareable)

Best Running Watch (With Wareable)

Best Fitness Tracker (With Wareable)

Best Smartwatch (With Wareable)

Best Book-Style Foldable Phone

Best Clamshell Foldable Phone

Best Gaming Phone

Best Camera Phone

Best High-End Phone

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

OnePlus Open

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Sony Xperia 1 VI

iPhone 15 Pro Max

Best Affordable Phone

Best Mid-Range Phone

Best Phone

Mobile Network

Best Mobile Network

BT Mobile

EE

Giffgaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for 5G

BT Mobile

EE

Giffgaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Value Mobile Network

BT Mobile

EE

Giffgaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for Reliability

BT Mobile

EE

Giffgaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for Customer Service

BT Mobile

EE

Giffgaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for Roaming

BT Mobile

EE

Giffgaff

iD Mobile

O2

Sky Mobile

Tesco Mobile

Three

Virgin Mobile

Vodafone

Sustainability Award – In Partnership with eBay

When are the Trusted Reviews Awards?

The Trusted Reviews Awards will take place on October 3 and we’ll bring you all the winners live as they are announced.

How are the winners chosen?

To be nominated, a product must have been fully reviewed by one of the experts at Trusted Reviews and, outside of rare exceptions, scored at least four stars and picked up a Recommended Badge. The winner is then decided by the Trusted Reviews team of experts.

Best Mobile Network awards

Unlike the Editor’s Choice Awards, the winners of the Best Mobile Network selection of awards will be decided based on a user survey that will gauge key factors.