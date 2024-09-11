Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2024: All the nominated products revealed

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Trusted Reviews has revealed all the nominated products battling to win a prestigious award at this year’s ceremony.

Showcasing the finest tech of the year, the Trusted Reviews Awards in partnership with eBay will take place on October 3.

We’ve got over 80 awards to hand out, highlighting the very best tech of the year from TVs, phones, tablets, laptops and more we’ve reviewed over the past 12 months. We’ve also teamed up with Wareable and The Ambient to present some extra awards for the finest wearables and smart home tech.

Scroll down to see this year’s shortlist, or use the skip links to find out more about the Trusted Reviews Awards!

Trusted Reviews Awards computing and gaming

Computing & Gaming

Best Monitor

Best Mouse

Best Headset

Best Gaming Keyboard

Best Keyboard

Best Webcam

Best Microphone

Best VPN

Best Gaming Laptop

Best Portable Gaming PC

Best GPU

Best CPU

Best Chromebook

Best Student Laptop

Best Laptop

Homes

Trusted Reviews Awards homes

Best Coffee Machine

Best Air Fryer

Best Kitchen Gadget

Best Power Station

Best Hob

Best Outdoor Grill/Oven

Best Cordless Vacuum

Best Floor Cleaner

Best Robot Vacuum

Best Home Security Product

Best Smart Doorbell (with The Ambient)

Best Smarthome Product (with The Ambient)

Best Smart Security Camera (with The Ambient)

Best Smart Lighting Product (with The Ambient)

Best Appliance (USA)

Best Oven

Best Dishwasher

Best Fridge/Freezer

Best Washing Machine/Dryer

TV & Audio

Trusted Reviews Awards tv and audio

Best Video Streaming Service

Best Ultra Short Throw Projector

Best Portable Projector

Best Projector

Best 4K Blu-ray Player

Best Home Cinema Amplifier

Best HDR TV

Best 8K TV

Best Affordable TV

Best TV

Best Soundbar System

Best Amplifier

Best Hi-Fi System

Best Stereo Speakers

Best Powered/Active Speaker

Best All-In-One Speaker

Best Outdoor Speaker

Best Party Speaker

Best Wireless Speaker

  • Audio Pro C20
  • JBL Authentics 300

Best Portable Music Player

Best DAC

Best Turntable

Best Music Streamer

Best Radio

Best Sports Headphones

Best Affordable Over-Ear Headphones

Best Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones

Best Wired Headphones

Best Open Earbuds

Best Affordable Wireless Earbuds

Best Wireless Earbuds

Best Wireless Headphones

Best Headphones

Camera

Trusted Reviews Awards camera

Best Camera

Best Vlogging Camera

Mobile

Trusted Reviews Awards mobile

Best Tablet

Best Affordable Tablet

Best E-Reader

Best Mobile Gaming Controller

Best Power Bank

Best Smart Ring (With Wareable)

Best Running Watch (With Wareable)

Best Fitness Tracker (With Wareable)

Best Smartwatch (With Wareable)

Best Book-Style Foldable Phone

Best Clamshell Foldable Phone

Best Gaming Phone

Best Camera Phone

Best High-End Phone

  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  • OnePlus Open
  • Google Pixel 9 Pro XL
  • Sony Xperia 1 VI
  • iPhone 15 Pro Max

Best Affordable Phone

Best Mid-Range Phone

Best Phone

Mobile Network

Best Mobile Network

  • BT Mobile
  • EE
  • Giffgaff
  • iD Mobile
  • O2
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for 5G

  • BT Mobile
  • EE
  • Giffgaff
  • iD Mobile
  • O2
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Vodafone

Best Value Mobile Network

  • BT Mobile
  • EE
  • Giffgaff
  • iD Mobile
  • O2
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for Reliability

  • BT Mobile
  • EE
  • Giffgaff
  • iD Mobile
  • O2
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for Customer Service

  • BT Mobile
  • EE
  • Giffgaff
  • iD Mobile
  • O2
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Vodafone

Best Mobile Network for Roaming

  • BT Mobile
  • EE
  • Giffgaff
  • iD Mobile
  • O2
  • Sky Mobile
  • Tesco Mobile
  • Three
  • Virgin Mobile
  • Vodafone

Sustainability Award – In Partnership with eBay

award

When are the Trusted Reviews Awards?

The Trusted Reviews Awards will take place on October 3 and we’ll bring you all the winners live as they are announced.

How are the winners chosen?

To be nominated, a product must have been fully reviewed by one of the experts at Trusted Reviews and, outside of rare exceptions, scored at least four stars and picked up a Recommended Badge. The winner is then decided by the Trusted Reviews team of experts.

Best Mobile Network awards

Unlike the Editor’s Choice Awards, the winners of the Best Mobile Network selection of awards will be decided based on a user survey that will gauge key factors.

You might like…

Trusted Reviews Awards 2024: Sustainabily Award in partnership with eBay nominations revealed

Trusted Reviews Awards 2024: Sustainabily Award in partnership with eBay nominations revealed

Max Parker 11 seconds ago
All the iPhone 16 ‘rumors’ that turned out to be untrue

All the iPhone 16 ‘rumors’ that turned out to be untrue

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
iPhone 16 Pro: Everything you need to know

iPhone 16 Pro: Everything you need to know

Hannah Davies 1 day ago
Sony’s BRAVIA 9 flagship TV is finally available in a 65-inch size

Sony’s BRAVIA 9 flagship TV is finally available in a 65-inch size

Kob Monney 1 day ago
The five biggest no-shows from Apple’s Glowtime event

The five biggest no-shows from Apple’s Glowtime event

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
iPhone 16: Everything you need to know

iPhone 16: Everything you need to know

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor

Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words