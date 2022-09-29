Trusted Reviews Awards 2022: TV winners

TV and home cinema products have remained popular even in the trying times of the last few years, so we’ve decided to host the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 in order to celebrate the products that have most impressed us this year.

We’ve listed all the shortlists for the TV and home cinema categories below, revealing who won in each category. Categories range from ‘best TV’ to ‘best portable’, encompassing a wide range of products we’ve looked at over the past 12 months.

So without further ado, here are all the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 winners in the TV category.

Best TV

Panasonic TX-55LZ2000

Combining superlative image quality with the most authentic on-set Dolby Atmos sound system you can buy, the Panasonic LZ2000 is the nearest we’ve seen to the ideal all-in-one home cinema package.

Check price

You can see the best TV shortlist below

Best TV 50-inches and under

Sony XR-42A90K

It’s expensive for its size, but the Sony XR-42A90K offers almost everything you’d want from a smaller OLED with its great picture quality.

Check price

You can see the best TV 50-inches and under shortlist below

Best projector

JVC DLA-NZ8

A feature-packed beamer that delivers stunning images that benefit from class-leading blacks, state-of-the-art HDR, and cutting-edge 8K processing.

Check price

You can see the best projector shortlist below

Best portable projector

Samsung Freestyle

A portable LED projector quickly and easily delivers big screen fun and works just about anywhere, with bright and punchy images and built-in apps that offer plenty of streaming convenience.

Check price

You can see the best portable projector shortlist below

Best video streamer

Amazon Fire TV 4K Max

The Fire TV just edges out the Roku on account of its improved audio performance. For Prime customers its a great 4K stick to improve any TV’s smarts.

Check price

You can see the best video streamer shortlist below

Best video streaming service

Disney+

A banner year for Disney+ as it hit its stride with compelling TV series while maintaining its still affordable price.

Sign up here

You can see the best video streaming service shortlist below

Disney+

Apple TV+

YouTube TV

Netflix

Amazon Prime Video