Trusted Reviews Awards 2022: TV winners
TV and home cinema products have remained popular even in the trying times of the last few years, so we’ve decided to host the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 in order to celebrate the products that have most impressed us this year.
We’ve listed all the shortlists for the TV and home cinema categories below, revealing who won in each category. Categories range from ‘best TV’ to ‘best portable’, encompassing a wide range of products we’ve looked at over the past 12 months.
So without further ado, here are all the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 winners in the TV category.
Best TV
Combining superlative image quality with the most authentic on-set Dolby Atmos sound system you can buy, the Panasonic LZ2000 is the nearest we’ve seen to the ideal all-in-one home cinema package.
Best TV 50-inches and under
It’s expensive for its size, but the Sony XR-42A90K offers almost everything you’d want from a smaller OLED with its great picture quality.
Best projector
A feature-packed beamer that delivers stunning images that benefit from class-leading blacks, state-of-the-art HDR, and cutting-edge 8K processing.
Best portable projector
A portable LED projector quickly and easily delivers big screen fun and works just about anywhere, with bright and punchy images and built-in apps that offer plenty of streaming convenience.
Best video streamer
The Fire TV just edges out the Roku on account of its improved audio performance. For Prime customers its a great 4K stick to improve any TV’s smarts.
Best video streaming service
A banner year for Disney+ as it hit its stride with compelling TV series while maintaining its still affordable price.
Disney+
Apple TV+
YouTube TV
Netflix
Amazon Prime Video