Trusted Reviews Awards 2022: The best mobile networks

Peter Phelps By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor

At the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022, we revealed the best mobile networks as voted for by you, readers of this website.

The network you choose for your mobile phone is a key decision as a consumer, with the extent of network coverage, the connection speed, and the provision of 5G all being key factors to take into consideration. As part of our awards this year, we’ve consulted more than 4,500 readers of our website as to the best mobile network in the UK, and here are the results of our survey.

Would you recommend your network to others?

Our most important survey question is whether the reader would recommend their network to others. Seeing high scores across the board in this category, it’s nonetheless Tesco Mobile which comes out on top with an excellent score of 94% of respondents answering Yes.

NetworkReader score
Tesco Mobile94%
iD Mobile94%
Sky Mobile93%
EE90%
O289%
BT Mobile88%
Vodafone87%
Virgin Mobile85%
Three84%

How would you rate your network’s customer service?

Customer service matters a great deal to your overall experience with a network, and those that can problem-solve quickly, helpfully, and politely make our lives so much easier. 86% of our readers rated their experience of Tesco Mobile’s customer service as being Good or Very Good, making it the best network in this category.

NetworkReader score
Tesco Mobile86%
Sky Mobile81%
EE76%
iD Mobile75%
BT Mobile69%
O269%
Three66%
Vodafone66%
Vrgin Mobile60%

How would you rate your network’s roaming packages?

Roaming can be of vital importance when you’re travelling abroad and want to ensure that you still get great connectivity. The roaming packages offered by iD Mobile were rated as being Good or Very Good by 68% of our readers on the network, seeing it top the leaderboard.

NetworkReader score
iD Mobile68%
Tesco Mobile67%
O264%
BT Mobile54%
Virgin Mobile51%
EE50%
Three50%
Sky Mobile45%
Vodafone44%

How would you rate your network for reliability?

Excellent performance counts for nothing if it only comes in flashes, so we were keen to find out which network is the most reliable of them all. 90% of our readers on Tesco Mobile rated it as being Good or Very Good, meaning that it wins this category.

NetworkReader score
Tesco Mobile90%
BT Mobile87%
EE86%
Sky Mobile85%
iD Mobile84%
Vodafone83%
O283%
Virgin Media78%
Three78%

How would you rate your network’s value for money?

We all want to get good bang for our buck, regardless of which product or service we’re paying for, and mobile connectivity is no different. Of our readers on iD Mobile, 92% rated it as being Good or Very Good when it comes to value for money, seeing it lead the pack for this key category.

NetworkReader score
iD Mobile92%
Tesco Mobile89%
Sky Mobile81%
Three74%
BT Mobile68%
O265%
Virgin Mobile64%
EE63%
Vodafone61%

Peter Phelps
By Peter Phelps linkedin Contact via linkedin
Deputy Mobile Editor
Peter is a mobile tech writer, covering the latest smartphones, tablets, and wearables in news stories, reviews, and features. Previously he worked as a business researcher for Which?, analysing the m…
author icon

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

