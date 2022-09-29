Trusted Reviews Awards 2022: Mobile winners

The winners for the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 have been announced, including the very best mobile phones across a variety of key categories.

Mobile devices are central in many of our lives these days, and qualities such as the camera ability, screen quality, and processing power can all greatly affect our day-to-day experience, especially when you’re on the move.

That’s why the editorial team at Trusted Reviews has chosen the very best smartphones, tablets, and wearables, across different price points, to celebrate the best products from the past year.

Best smartphone winner

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

We have chosen the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra as the best overall smartphone this year, and it’s not hard to see why. The display is simply stunning, packed with detail and offering fantastic brightness, while the camera system is highly versatile and especially good at zooming and low-light photography. Fast-charging is also present for this device, and it’s got long-term software support guaranteed to see you well into the future.

Best high-end phone winner

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

The best high-end smartphone was also chosen as the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, due to its excellent performance across the key smartphone metrics. If keeping a low price is not a priority for you, then this uncompromised phablet smartphone delivers brilliance across the board, including mobile photography, screen quality, and fast-charging.

Best camera phone winner

Pixel 6 Pro

The Pixel 6 Pro was chosen as the best camera phone, thanks to its all-round photographic excellence. Portrait mode and low-light shooting are particular strengths, but this camera performs brilliantly in all lighting conditions, delivering one of the most developed camera systems that we’ve ever seen on a smartphone.

Best affordable phone winner

Realme 9 Pro Plus

We selected the Realme 9 Pro Plus as the best affordable phone that was released this year. The main camera is truly excellent for the money, giving you near flagship-level performance for far less. Performance is very good too, and the 60W fast-charging sees your battery topped up very speedily.

Best mid range phone winner

Realme GT 2 Pro

We have crowned the Realme GT 2 Pro as the best mid-range phone, due to its gorgeous display, flagship-grade performance, excellent battery life and fast-charging capabilities. The paper-like finish on its rear panel is also a unique design statement that could win over some fans.

Best gaming phone winner

Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro

Our pick of the best gaming phone is the Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro. This device is an exceptional performer, which delivers top-notch processing speeds and also packs in a brilliantly responsive screen. If you like gaming on the go, then this smartphone will not disappoint.

Best affordable tablet winner

Honor Pad 8

We named the Honor Pad 8 as the best affordable tablet of the year. With its large screen and beefy battery it can deliver on-the-go entertainment for less, while its performance standards and cameras are also particularly good for a tablet at this price point.

Best tablet winner

iPad Air 2022

Our choice for best tablet of the year is Apple’s iPad Air 2022. Packing top-notch performance, and supporting class-leading accessories, this tablet also brings a wonderful display and sports an attractive design too.

Best smartwatch winner

Apple Watch 7

The Apple Watch 7 is our choice for the best smartwatch of 2022. The charging speed has been improved from the previous generation and the screen size has been boosted too, while the huge range of features for fitness and beyond remains unrivalled.

Best fitness tracker winner

Garmin Fenix 7

The Garmin Fenix 7 was selected as Trusted Reviews’ best fitness tracker. This great outdoor watch packs plenty of features and boasts supreme accuracy along with radically improved battery life, and a responsive touchscreen.

Best running watch winner

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar

Our award for the best running watch goes to the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar, which is the brand’s most accomplished entry into the fitness and location specialist’s cardio-focused line of wearables that we’ve tested. With robust distance and fitness tracking, a comfortable discreet design, and local music playback, it’s ideal for when you want to hit the trail.

