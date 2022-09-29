Trusted Reviews Awards 2022: Homes winners

It’s that time of year again, as Trusted Reviews has announced all of the winners for its 2022 awards event.

We’ve reviewed countless home products over the last 12 months, ranging from home appliances to smart doorbells. And so we’ve decided to celebrate the very best products of the year by selecting winners from each category.

So without further ado, here are the Trusted Reviews 2022 winners from the Homes section.

Best washing machine/dryer winner

AEG L9FEB969C

The AEG L9FEB969C offered something different to its competition. Thanks to its built-in water softener (running on dishwasher salt), this machine can take better care of your clothes and reduce the amount of detergent you need in a hard water area. Throw in its excellent cleaning results, low running costs and smart features, and this was the stand-out washing machine of the year.

Best coffee machine winner

Breville Barista Max+ VCF152

Getting an excellent shot of espresso from a manual machine can be tricky, but the Barista Max+ makes it easier, pairing an excellent grinder with a high-end coffee machine. With its intuitive controls, making top-quality espresso is easy with only a little practice. With its competitive price, this is the best coffee machine of the year.

Best home security product winner

Arlo Pro 4 XL

Building on the quality of the Arlo Pro 4, the Pro 4 XL introduces a larger case and bigger battery so that it can go even longer between charges. With outstanding image quality and excellent motion-detection control, it’s the best security camera of the year.

Best vacuum winner

Samsung Bespoke Jet

In a world of very similar cordless vacuum cleaners, the Samsung Bespoke Jet stood out for all of the right reasons. For starters, it’s not just a powerful vacuum cleaner; it’s also an accomplished hard floor cleaner with the clip-on floor mop. And, for those with allergies, the dust-free emptying into the docking station is excellent. With excellent results in our tests, this was the most impressive vacuum cleaner of the year.

Best robot vacuum winner

Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid

With the prices of robot vacuum cleaners seeming to go up, the Eufy RoboVac X8 Hybrid impressed because of its mid-range price and high-end vacuuming. It’s even a half-decent mop. With a neat app and full mapping, this robot is a great buy.

Best kitchen gadget winner

InSinkErator 4N1 Touch

It’s the tap that does everything you could want. Boiling water? It’s ready for you. Filtered water? Sure, just tap the button on the front. A stylish model, available in multiple colours and tap designs, this is a great add-on to any kitchen.

Best smart home product winner

Nanoleaf Lines

Far more flexible than other smart lighting systems, the Nanoleaf Lines look almost as good turned off as they do on. When they light up, there’s a huge range of quality lighting scenes to choose from, and you can even sync them to your PC to improve a gaming session. Overall, the flexibility and quality here make these our favourite smart home device of the year.

Best smart doorbell winner

Eufy Video Doorbell Dual

Most video doorbells work along the same lines, but the Eufy Video Doorbell Dual has an extra camera pointing down. Using AI, the doorbell can monitor packages, telling you when they were delivered and if someone’s trying to steal one. A great price and subscription-free use sealed its place as winner.

Best upright vacuum winner

Vax ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car

The Vax ONEPWR Edge Dual Pet & Car is an excellent cordless vacuum cleaner, with its dual batteries providing enough cleaning power to tackle an entire home. It did brilliantly in our tests, and its batteries will even work in other ONEPWR devices, which is great if you own more than one. This combination of features makes it our top upright vacuum cleaner of the year.

Best handheld vacuum winner

Shark Premium Handheld Vacuum WV270UK

Handheld vacuums are great for convenience, but why should we sacrifice power for this? With the Shark WV270UK, there’s no need to. This cleaner packs all the power of a full-size vacuum into a tiny body. Excellent cleaning results and long battery life make it the ultimate handheld cleaner.

Best oven winner

Hotpoint SI9 S8C1 SH IX H

The Hotpoint SI9 S8C1 SH IX H isn’t just an excellent oven that maintains stable temperatures and can grill evenly. With its steam compartment, it also adds versatility, such as for bread making. Available for a great price, this is a top oven for any budding chef and winner of our best oven.

Best hob winner

Indesit IB 88B60 NE

There are faster hobs available, but the Indesit IB 88B60 NE offers something arguably more important: flexibility. Its two DualZone burners let you use larger pans as well as regular ones. Every burner can be used as its maximum setting at the same time. With its clever auto cooking programmes, this great all-rounder is our best hob.

Best dishwasher winner

Miele G 7160 SCVi AutoDos

This integrated dishwasher is the best that we’ve tested. It has a huge amount of flexible internal space, including a huge cutlery tray. Where this machine really wins is with its smart auto dosing, excellent cleaning results and low running costs.

