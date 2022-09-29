Trusted Reviews Awards 2022: Gaming winners

It’s been a fantastic year in the gaming category in 2022, with a variety of superb games arriving on the likes of the PS5, Xbox, Nintendo Switch and PC.

In order to celebrate, we’re hosting the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 where we’ll be picking winners for both games and gaming hardware in a variety of categories.

You can check out all of the nominees and winners from the Trusted Reviews 2022 below.

Best games console winner

Steam Deck

Portable gaming systems have seen a boom in recent years, but few have provided the quality that the Steam Deck offers. It’s powerful enough to play virtually any Steam game in your library, and yet is still light enough that you can game on the go without making your arms ache.

Best Switch game winner

Metroid Dread

The Metroid series had been dormant for a few years, but it’s now back with a bang with the excellent Dread. It offers great nostalgic value for those who played the classic Super Metroid game, while also offering a fresh spin on the series with new horror elements and innovative boss battles.

Best PlayStation game winner

Deathloop

Deathloop is one of the most unique games we’ve ever tested, with a ‘Groundhog Day’ time loop that offers mind-bending puzzles and thrilling shootouts. It’s one of the very best games of this generation so far.

Best Xbox game

Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 achieved a perfect score in our review, as we were floored by the gorgeous Mexican vistas and delightfully fun racing events that should appeal to both casual racers and car enthusiasts.

Best PC game winner

Elden Ring

FromSoftware took a huge risk when adopting an open-world format for its successful Dark Souls formula, but boy did it pull it off. Elden Ring offers challenging combat and curiosity-driven exploration, with an astonishing amount of weapons and loot available.

Best game winner

Elden Ring

There have been plenty of good games this year, but Elden Ring stood out as the clear winner. A big reason for this is the huge map you’re able to explore, which is packed full of dungeons, castles and gruesome monsters. The combat and RPG elements are excellent too, while retaining the same punishing difficulty as the Dark Souls series.

Best online game winner

Halo Infinite

We decided to create the Best Online Game category to celebrate games that offer a fantastic and competitive online service. Halo Infinite came out on top, with the excellent shooting mechanics and variety of game modes to keep players hooked for years to come.

Best co-op game winner

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

It’s dangerous to play alone, so we’ve decided to celebrate the best co-op games where you can play alongside a friend. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga took this accolade, allowing friends to play through all nine Star Wars films together, with hilarious dialogue and super-satisfying puzzles.

Best gaming mouse winner

Razer Viper V2 Pro

The Razer Viper V2 Pro impressed us this year with an astonishingly high DPI and lightweight build. This ensures it’s both responsive and quick, enabling you to shoot down in-game enemies as quickly as possible.

Best gaming headset winner

EPOS H3PRO Hybrid

The EPOS H3PRO Hybrid blew us away this year, as not only does it offer top-notch audio quality but also packs multiple high-end features such as ANC.

Best gaming keyboard winner

Razer Huntsman Mini Analog

The Razer Huntsman Min Analog is a dinky keyboard that will save you oodles of desk space, while also featuring cutting-edge analogue for a more immersive gaming experience.

Best gaming monitor winner

Samsung Odyssey Ark (2022)

The Samsung Odyssey Ark is a TV-sized gaming monitor that can be flipped upright whenever you fancy. During testing, we were incredibly impressed with the gorgeous 4K picture quality, 165Hz refresh rate and booming speakers.

Best gaming laptop winner

Asus ROG Zephyrus G15

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G15 hits the sweet spot between price and performance, while also having a slim and portable design so you can continue playing PC games away from home.

