Trusted Reviews Awards 2022: Computing winners

It’s been a busy year in the world of tech, so we’ve decided to host the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 in order to celebrate all of the gadgets that impressed us most.

We’ve listed the entire shortlist for the computing category below, while also revealing the winners. Categories range from ‘best laptop’ to ‘best VPN’, emphasising the huge variety of products we’ve reviewed over the past 12 months.

So without further ado, here are all the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 winners in the computing category.

Best laptop

Best laptop winner: Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED

The Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED has been chosen as our top recommended laptop of 2022. Its Ryzen 6000 offers a speedy productivity performance, and we were incredibly impressed with the dazzling OLED display.

Best laptop for students

Best laptop for students winner: Surface Laptop Go 2

Microsoft’s Surface Laptop Go 2 may not be as powerful as other laptops, but its affordable price and dinky dimensions make it the perfect portable PC for students who need to hammer out essays on the go.

Best home office laptop

Best home office laptop winner: LG Gram 16 (2022)

Need a laptop for working at home? Then the LG Gram 16 (2022) is the best option, with a huge screen helping to boost productivity, and a lightweight frame making it easy to carry to the office without breaking your back.

Best monitor

Best monitor winner: Samsung M8 Smart Monitor

There were plenty of great monitors in 2022, but none quite as intelligent as the Samsung M8 Smart Monitor. As well as having an excellent productivity panel, it also has features traditionally only found with smart TVs, featuring a large range of apps so you don’t need a middle man to play Netflix.

Best Chromebook

Best Chromebook winner: Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360

Samsung’s Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 was our absolute favourite Chromebook of 2022. It represents fantastic value, with optional LTE connectivity, a high-resolution display and a portable design.

Best components

Best components winner: Intel Core i5-12600K

The Intel Core i5-12600K faced plenty of competition in 2022, but came out on top thanks to its blistering speeds and affordable price. If you’re looking to upgrade your PC, there are few better options than this.

Best printer

Best printer winner: Epson EcoTank ET-1810

The Epson EcoTank ET-1810 may not be multi-talented, lacking the ability to copy, scan or fax. But it’s so good at printing that such omissions are easily forgiven. By using ink bottles, it’s also an extremely cost-effective option, especially when churning out documents at a home office.

Best router

Best router winner: Netgear Orbi RBKE963 Wi-Fi 6E Mesh System

With Wi-Fi routers embracing the new Wi-Fi 6E standard, there’s been a lot of competition in 2022. But the Netgear Orbi is our absolute favourite option, with the fastest long-distance speeds we’ve ever seen. It’s also got a comprehensive set of security features.

Best VPN

Best VPN winner: NordVPN

If you want a secure and speedy VPN, then NordVPN is our top recommended option. It’s not cheap, but at least you know you’re getting top-notch quality.

Best anti-virus

Best anti-virus winner: Norton 360 Advanced

Norton 360 Advanced aced all of our benchmark tests with perfect malware protection. You can get similar protection from free alternatives, but Norton’s wide range of features (including a full VPN) makes the paid-for package worth the investment.

Best password manager

Best password manager winner: Bitwarden

Bitwarden is not only the best free password manager we’ve tested, but also the best paid-for option. It’s easy to use, yet still packs in plenty of security features to keep most people happy.

