Trusted Reviews Awards 2022: Camera winners

The Trusted Reviews Awards are back in-person for the first time in three years, taking over the Hollywood Bowl in the O2 Arena for one night only.

The event covers every corner of tech from computing, gaming and mobile to TV, audio and homes, all of which were revealed on the site tonight. We also announced three camera awards. These went to the best cameras we’ve reviewed over the past year in three key categories.

Scroll down to find out who won best vlogging camera, best camera accessory and, of course, the coveted best camera title.

Best camera winner

Nikon Z 9

The Nikon Z 9 is a fantastic mirrorless camera that boasts 120fps shooting, a speedy autofocus system and 8K video support for those looking to capture video. All of the above makes it an incredibly capable and versatile shooter.

Best vlogging camera winner

GoPro Hero 10

We weren’t short of contenders in the vlogging camera category this year, but the GoPro Hero 10 Black was the clear winner. The action camera can reach resolutions of 5.3K 60fps, comes with HyperSmooth 4.0 video stabilisation and is faster than ever with help from the GP2 processor.

Best camera accessory winner

DJI OM 5

When it came to the best camera accessory, the DJI OM 5 won out thanks to its simple controls, affordable price and, of course, the superb stabilisation it offers. Setup is easy and we also found the Mimo app to be a pleasure to use.

