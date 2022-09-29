Trusted Reviews Awards 2022: Audio winners

The market for audio products keeps on growing, so we’ve decided to host the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 in order to celebrate the products that have most impressed us this year.

We’ve listed all the shortlists for the audio category below, revealing who won in each category. Categories range from ‘best headphones’ to ‘best Atmos soundbar’, encompassing a wide range of products we’ve looked at over the past 12 months.

So without further ado, here are all the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 winners in the audio category.

Best Atmos soundbar winner

Sony HT-A7000

A terrific performance across a range of sources, the Sony HT-A7000 is a delight with movies and music.

Best budget soundbar winner

Sonos Ray

With a range of smart features, good sound and compact size; the Sonos Ray is a great TV audio boost smaller rooms or secondary TVs.

Best wireless speaker winner

Sonus Faber Omnia

The Sonus Faber Omnia is a luxury wireless speaker with elegant looks and audio performance that produces tremendous fidelity.

Best outdoor speaker winner

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 3

Although not a while lot has changed from the previous iteration, it sounds better than before and keeps the same price, making the Wonderboom 3 a great budget buy.

Best headphones winner

Sony WH-1000XM5

Another terrific noise canceller from Sony with tweaks to the audio, comfort and noise cancelling all adding up a superior model.

Best noise cancelling headphones winner

Sony WH-1000XM5

Another win for the WH-1000XM5, its noise cancelling performance edged out some fantastic competition with its levels of suppression and impressively clear ambient mode.

Best affordable headphones winner

Final UX3000

An affordable noise cancelling that offers solid suppression of external sounds but really excels with the quality of its audio performance for the money.

Best true wireless winner

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

New design, improved smarts and a rich audio performance ensure that Sennheiser’s latest premium true wireless reaches the top step for 2022.

Best affordable true wireless winner

Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+

A price cut to its lowest levels yet sees the Cambridge Audio Melomania 1+ offer really good audio and features at a great value price.

Best sports headphones winner

Back Bay Tempo 30

A great-sounding pair of sports headphones that are a bargain at the price they’re available at.

Best multi-room speaker winner

Bowers & Wilkins Zeppelin

An impressively crisp-sounding wireless speaker that can slot into a range of multi-room systems and comes with smart assistance in the form of Alexa.

Best turntable winner

Clearaudio Concept Active

A turntable that’s great to listen to, easy to use and good to look at, the Concept Active ticked all the right boxes.

Best wired headphones winner

Røde NTH-100

A pair of headphones that offer an insightful and articulate sound whether they’re being used for casual or critical listening.

Best DAC winner

Chord Mojo 2

A terrific DAC that makes everything from a Spotify stream to Hi-res file sound better. A great upgrade for any audio system.

Best music streamer winner

Bluesound Node (2021)

Adds Wi-Fi capabilities to a Hi-Fi system, the Bluesound presents extensive connection options and a well-thought out user experience.

Best portable music player winner

Astell & Kern Afutura SE180

With excellent sound and user experience, united with an innovative swappable DAC feature, the A&futura SE180 is an impressively featured and assured music player.

Best system winner

Rega Elicit MK5

Rega adds more functionality to its integrated stereo amplifier while maintaining the sonic characteristics we’ve always admired.

Best desktop speaker winner

KEF LSX II

An upgrade on the original’s already stellar performance with lots of connectivity options and a stellar sound.

