Trusted Reviews Awards returns as a physical event in 2022
Trusted Reviews is delighted to announce its yearly Awards will be returning to life as a physical event for the first time in two years. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.
What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022?
The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products and companies in the world of mobile, home tech, computing, gaming, cameras, TV and audio.
Alongside the regular Editor’s Choice awards, Trusted Reviews will also debut a new category of mobile network awards this year, which will leverage customer experiences collected from the site’s readers to pick the best performing carriers.
When are the Trusted Reviews Awards?
The Trusted Reviews Awards will take place on September 29. Ahead of that we’ll unveil the full shortlists in each category on 5 September, so make sure to check back with the site regularly.
Where are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022?
After two years as a digital only event, Trusted Reviews is pleased to announce that the Trusted Reviews Awards will be returning as a physical event in 2022.
In a nod to the event’s heritage we’ll be hosting the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 in the Hollywood Bowl at the O2 Arena. Guests will have a chance to party and enjoy a glass with the team at Trusted Reviews while also enjoying the venue’s arcade cabinets and entertainment machines free of charge.
The venue holds a special place in Trusted’s history with the site having held two of its earliest awards ceremonies there many years ago.
Readers will also be able to follow the event live as we’ll be revealing the winners of each category in realtime on our social media channels.
What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022’s categories?
The Trusted Reviews Awards are split into Mobile, TV and Audio, Computing and Gaming, Homes and Cameras categories. You can see a breakdown of the specific awards in each category below.
Mobile
- Best smartphone
- Best high-end mobile
- Best camera phone
- Best affordable phone
- Best mid range
- Best gaming phone
- Best affordable tablet
- Best tablet
- Best smartwatch
- Best fitness tracker
- Best mobile service provider (UK)
- Best e-reader
TV and Audio
- Best TV service
- Best Smart TV Platform
- Best TV
- Best affordable TV
- Best projector
- Best portable projector
- Best Atmos sound bar
- Best wireless speaker
- Best outdoor speaker
- Best headphones
- Best noise cancelling headphones
- Best affordable noise cancelling headphones
- Best true wireless
- Best affordable true wireless
- Best sports headphones
- Best multi-room speaker
- Best turntable
- Best wired headphones
- Best DAC
- Best music streamer
- Best portable music player
- Best system
- Best video streamer
- Best radio
- Best video streaming service
- Best music streaming service
Computing and Gaming
- Best gaming platform
- Best laptop
- Best gaming laptop
- Best laptop for students
- Best monitor
- Best gaming monitor
- Best chromebook
- Best Components
- Best gaming mouse
- Best gaming headset
- Best gaming keyboard
- Best printer
- Best router
- Best VPN
- Best anti-virus
- Best password managers
- Best games console
- Best Switch game
- Best PS game
- Best Xbox game
- Best PC game
- Best game
- Best online game
- Best co-op game
Homes
- Best digital assistant
- Best washing machine/dryer
- Best coffee machine
- Best home security product
- Best vacuum
- Best robot vacuum
- Best fan
- Best kitchen gadget
- Best smarthome product
- Best smart doorbell
- Best Upright Vacuum
- Best Handheld Vacuum
- Best Oven
- Best Fridge Freezer
- Best Hob
- Best Dishwasher
Cameras
- Best camera
- Best action camera
- Best vlogging camera
- Best camera accessory
How are the winners chosen?
To be considered as a shortlist candidate a product must have been fully reviewed by one of the experts at Trusted Reviews and scored at least a four-star rating. The winner is then decided by the internal team of experts based on their experience reviewing it and knowledge of the market holistically. The only exception to this are the newly launched mobile network awards.
Best mobile network awards
This year Trusted Reviews is launching a new category of mobile network awards. Unlike the Editor’s Choice Awards the winners will be decided based on a user survey that will gauge key factors including:
- Would they recommend their network to others?
- How do they rate their overall experience with the network?
- How do they rate their network’s customer service?
- How do they rate their network’s overall coverage?
- How do they rate their network’s 5G coverage?
- How do they rate their network’s roaming packages?
- How would they rate their network for reliability?
- How would they rate their network’s connection speed?
- If they think their network’s good value for money
- How would they rate their network’s rewards scheme/benefits?
Based on the results winners will be announced on the night for:
- Best mobile network
- Best value
- Best for customer service
- Most reliable
- Best for roaming
- Best for 5G coverage
To be considered for an award the network must also have fewer complaints registered with Ofcom than the yearly average.