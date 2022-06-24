Trusted Reviews Awards returns as a physical event in 2022

Trusted Reviews is delighted to announce its yearly Awards will be returning to life as a physical event for the first time in two years. Here’s everything you need to know about the event.

What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022?

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products and companies in the world of mobile, home tech, computing, gaming, cameras, TV and audio.

Alongside the regular Editor’s Choice awards, Trusted Reviews will also debut a new category of mobile network awards this year, which will leverage customer experiences collected from the site’s readers to pick the best performing carriers.

When are the Trusted Reviews Awards?

The Trusted Reviews Awards will take place on September 29. Ahead of that we’ll unveil the full shortlists in each category on 5 September, so make sure to check back with the site regularly.

Where are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022?

After two years as a digital only event, Trusted Reviews is pleased to announce that the Trusted Reviews Awards will be returning as a physical event in 2022.

In a nod to the event’s heritage we’ll be hosting the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022 in the Hollywood Bowl at the O2 Arena. Guests will have a chance to party and enjoy a glass with the team at Trusted Reviews while also enjoying the venue’s arcade cabinets and entertainment machines free of charge.

The venue holds a special place in Trusted’s history with the site having held two of its earliest awards ceremonies there many years ago.

Readers will also be able to follow the event live as we’ll be revealing the winners of each category in realtime on our social media channels.

The Trusted Reviews 2015 at the Hollywood Bowl

What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2022’s categories?

The Trusted Reviews Awards are split into Mobile, TV and Audio, Computing and Gaming, Homes and Cameras categories. You can see a breakdown of the specific awards in each category below.

Mobile

Best smartphone

Best high-end mobile

Best camera phone

Best affordable phone

Best mid range

Best gaming phone

Best affordable tablet

Best tablet

Best smartwatch

Best fitness tracker

Best mobile service provider (UK)

Best e-reader

TV and Audio

Best TV service

Best Smart TV Platform

Best TV

Best affordable TV

Best projector

Best portable projector

Best Atmos sound bar

Best wireless speaker

Best outdoor speaker

Best headphones

Best noise cancelling headphones

Best affordable noise cancelling headphones

Best true wireless

Best affordable true wireless

Best sports headphones

Best multi-room speaker

Best turntable

Best wired headphones

Best DAC

Best music streamer

Best portable music player

Best system

Best video streamer

Best radio

Best video streaming service

Best music streaming service

Computing and Gaming

Best gaming platform

Best laptop

Best gaming laptop

Best laptop for students

Best monitor

Best gaming monitor

Best chromebook

Best Components

Best gaming mouse

Best gaming headset

Best gaming keyboard

Best printer

Best router

Best VPN

Best anti-virus

Best password managers

Best games console

Best Switch game

Best PS game

Best Xbox game

Best PC game

Best game

Best online game

Best co-op game

Homes

Best digital assistant

Best washing machine/dryer

Best coffee machine

Best home security product

Best vacuum

Best robot vacuum

Best fan

Best kitchen gadget

Best smarthome product

Best smart doorbell

Best Upright Vacuum

Best Handheld Vacuum

Best Oven

Best Fridge Freezer

Best Hob

Best Dishwasher

Cameras

Best camera

Best action camera

Best vlogging camera

Best camera accessory

How are the winners chosen?

To be considered as a shortlist candidate a product must have been fully reviewed by one of the experts at Trusted Reviews and scored at least a four-star rating. The winner is then decided by the internal team of experts based on their experience reviewing it and knowledge of the market holistically. The only exception to this are the newly launched mobile network awards.

Best mobile network awards

This year Trusted Reviews is launching a new category of mobile network awards. Unlike the Editor’s Choice Awards the winners will be decided based on a user survey that will gauge key factors including:

Would they recommend their network to others?

How do they rate their overall experience with the network?

How do they rate their network’s customer service?

How do they rate their network’s overall coverage?

How do they rate their network’s 5G coverage?

How do they rate their network’s roaming packages?

How would they rate their network for reliability?

How would they rate their network’s connection speed?

If they think their network’s good value for money

How would they rate their network’s rewards scheme/benefits?

Based on the results winners will be announced on the night for:

Best mobile network

Best value

Best for customer service

Most reliable

Best for roaming

Best for 5G coverage

To be considered for an award the network must also have fewer complaints registered with Ofcom than the yearly average.