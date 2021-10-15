 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Xbox Game Pass wins best streaming gaming service

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Xbox Game Pass has won the reader voted ‘best streaming gaming service’ category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

With readers voting in their thousands, they chose Xbox Game Pass over some fierce rivals that included Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now. 

Xbox Game Pass secured a stunning 55% of the vote, comfortably taking the lead over its rivals. Google Stadia came in second place, while Nvidia’s GeForce Now took third place. 

It’s not a big surprise to see Xbox take the top prize, with Microsoft not only offering cloud streaming capabilities, but also bundling in an expansive game library, including all of the Xbox’s first-party titles such as Halo, Gears and Forza. 

Xbox Game Pass has made some fantastic strides this year, making the cloud streaming capabilities available on multiple platforms, including both mobile app and web browser. Microsoft also plans to bring the service to a dedicated smart TV app, promising a bright future for the service. 

The Readers Awards’ winners are chosen by the readers of Trusted Reviews, with votes collected over a period that runs from August to end of September.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is now over. We’ll see you next year.

