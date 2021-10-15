Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Virgin wins Best Broadband UK

Virgin has been crowned Best Broadband Provider (UK) at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

Virgin bagged the award, which was voted for by readers of Trusted Reviews, after picking up 38.27% of the vote. These votes were cast between August and the end of September.

Virgin came out on top in a tough category, which also included BT, Plusnet, Sky and Zen Internet.

The Reader Voted Awards winners have been decided by our lovely readers, across the site and through social channels while the Editor’s Choice winners are voted for by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews.

Picking the winner factors in everything from how the product or service performed during our tests, to our real-world experience using it day-to-day and how competitively priced it is.

