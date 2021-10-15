Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Verizon Wireless wins Mobile Service Provider (US) prize

Verizon Wireless has been named Mobile Service Provider (US) of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

Verizon bagged the award after coming out on top in the voting despite competition from AT&T Mobility and T-Mobile US.

This award was voted for purely by the readers of Trusted Reviews through the site and social channels. This is just one of a number of Reader Voted awards that are present in the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The US network Verizon Wireless bagged 35.86% of the votes in this category, enough to crown it the winner.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event split into Editor’s Choice and Reader Voted categories. Each is designed to celebrate the best products our team of experts has tested and the coolest brands we’ve covered over the last year.

The Reader Voted Awards winners are decided by our lovely readers, across the site and through social channels, white the Editor’s Choice winners are voted for by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews.

Picking the winner factors in everything from how the product or service performed during our tests, to our real-world experience using it day-to-day and how competitively priced it is.

We’ve been unveiling a fresh batch of Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Winners every day and you can see all the individual winners and categories below. Other mobile winners included Samsung picking up the Best Mobile and Best High-end Phone gongs for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, while the ROG Phone 5 was crowned Best Gaming Phone.