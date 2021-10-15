 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Verizon bags Best US Broadband

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Verizon has been crowned Best Broadband Provider (US) at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

Verizon bagged the award, which was voted for by readers of Trusted Reviews, after picking up 35.34% of the vote. These votes were cast between August and the end of September.

Verizon came out on top in a hard-fought category. The other nominees included AT&T, CenturyLink, Spectrum and XFinity.

The Reader Voted Awards winners have been decided by our lovely readers, across the site and through social channels while the Editor’s Choice winners are voted for by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews.

Picking the winner factors in everything from how the product or service performed during our tests, to our real-world experience using it day-to-day and how competitively priced it is.

We’ve been unveiling a fresh batch of Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Winners every day and you can see all the individual winners and categories below.

In the Homes section, winners this year have included a double-win for Samsung, which picked up Best Smart Home Brand of the Year and Best Homes Brand of the Year, as well as Dyson, which won the Best Vacuum Cleaner for its V15 Detect.

Virgin picked up Best Broadband UK, while Apple bagged Camera Phone of the Year for its excellent iPhone 12 Pro. Some of the other standout mobile winners included Samsung picking up the Best Mobile and Best High-end Phone gongs for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, while the ROG Phone 5 was crowned Best Gaming Phone.

