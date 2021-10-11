 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro wins Best Affordable Phone

Alastair Stevenson
Editor

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has won the Best Affordable Phone Editor’s Choice award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The phone won the award having thoroughly impressed Trusted Reviews’ mobile reviewer Jon Mundy earlier this year.

Mundy gave the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro 4.5/5 in his review, praising the phone’s ability to offer buyers’ on a budget a number of key features traditionally reserved for much more expensive handsets.

“The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro manages to stand out in a crowded budget smartphone field thanks to a stunning 120Hz AMOLED display and a capable 108MP camera. It’s not the prettiest sub-£300 handset on the market, and you’ll have to be prepared to make do without 5G connectivity. Even so, there aren’t many phones on the market today that give you more for your money,” wrote Mundy in his Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro review.

The phone overcame stiff competition to win the category with impressive value handsets including the Poco F3, Realme 8 Pro and OnePlus Nord 2 also being shortlisted.

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are chosen by the team of tech experts at Trusted Reviews. Outside of some special exceptions, any device needs to have been tested in our labs scored at least 4/5 or above to be considered. For the Best Affordable Phone category the device must also retail for less than $400/£400.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the best products and companies that are split into reader voted and editor’s choice categories. This year we’ve been forced to run the awards as a digital event for the second time running due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. We hope to return to having a physical ceremony in 2022.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews throughout the week as we’ll be announcing a fresh batch of winners each day, using the below schedule.

Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

