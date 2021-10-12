Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Sennheiser CX 400BT win Best Affordable True Wireless

The Sennheiser CX 400BT has overcome stiff competition to win the Best Affordable True Wireless Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Sennheiser CX 400BT scored a perfect 5/5 when TV and Audio Editor, Kob Monney reviewed them in November 2020. He was particularly impressed with the Sennheiser CX 400BT’s very competitive price, excellent sound, comfortable fit and wonderfully unassuming design.

This led Monney to conclude in his Sennheiser CX 400BT review: “If you want really good sound without breaking open the piggy bank then the Sennheisers are one of the best we’ve heard at their price. They sound super without costing too much either.”

The Sennheiser CX 400BT overcame strong competition from a number of other great value true wireless earbuds to secure the win. Top sets including the EarFun Air, Lypertek SoundFree S20, Back Bay Duet 50 Pro, Google Pixel Buds A-Series and Beats Studio Buds were also shortlisted for the award.

The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists and winners are handpicked by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To be considered for the shortlist the product must have seriously impressed the reviewer and scored at least 4/5 recommended during testing, outside of some special exceptions. The winner is then chosen using key metrics, such as how it performed against the competition during technical testing and our experience using it in real life.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long celebration of the best products we’ve reviewed and brands we’ve covered over the past year.

