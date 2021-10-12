 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Samsung UE50AU9000 wins Best Affordable TV

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Samsung UE50AU9000 has won the Best Affordable TV Editor’s Choice category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The TV faced some stiff competition from the Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV, Toshiba 43UL2063DB, TCL 55C715K and TCL Roku 55RP620K.

But, its solid 4K picture quality, great user interface, great looks and surprisingly wallet friendly price ultimately won over the team of tech experts at Trusted Reviews.

As reviewer Simon Lucas noted in his Samsung UE50AU9000 review:

“Once again, Samsung treats the mass market with the respect it deserves, with the AU9000 (UE50AU9000) a deeply accomplished television. It’s excellent with native 4K content, upscales 1080p stuff confidently, and has one of the best smart TV interfaces around. And it’s much slimmer than you were probably expecting.”

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ shortlist and winners are decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To be shortlisted, outside of some special exceptions, every product must have earned a Recommended badge or above when reviewed.

The decision on the final winner factors in how it performed during technical testing, our experience using it day-to-day and how it compares to rivals in key metrics, like value for money.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed and most interesting companies we’ve covered over the past 12 months.

We’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every day this week using the below schedule, so make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews regularly.

You might like…

Best Soundbar 2021: Upgrade your TV audio

Best Soundbar 2021: Upgrade your TV audio

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Best Gaming TV 2021: The best TVs for playing games on

Best Gaming TV 2021: The best TVs for playing games on

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021?

Kob Monney 5 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.