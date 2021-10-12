Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Samsung UE50AU9000 wins Best Affordable TV

The Samsung UE50AU9000 has won the Best Affordable TV Editor’s Choice category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The TV faced some stiff competition from the Hisense R50A7200GTUK Roku TV, Toshiba 43UL2063DB, TCL 55C715K and TCL Roku 55RP620K.

But, its solid 4K picture quality, great user interface, great looks and surprisingly wallet friendly price ultimately won over the team of tech experts at Trusted Reviews.

As reviewer Simon Lucas noted in his Samsung UE50AU9000 review:

“Once again, Samsung treats the mass market with the respect it deserves, with the AU9000 (UE50AU9000) a deeply accomplished television. It’s excellent with native 4K content, upscales 1080p stuff confidently, and has one of the best smart TV interfaces around. And it’s much slimmer than you were probably expecting.”

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ shortlist and winners are decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To be shortlisted, outside of some special exceptions, every product must have earned a Recommended badge or above when reviewed.

The decision on the final winner factors in how it performed during technical testing, our experience using it day-to-day and how it compares to rivals in key metrics, like value for money.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed and most interesting companies we’ve covered over the past 12 months.

We’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every day this week using the below schedule, so make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews regularly.