Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Samsung QE75QN900A wins Best 8K TV

The Samsung QE75QN900A has won the Best 8K TV Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Samsung QE75QN900A beat the Sony KD-75ZH8 and LG 75QNED99 to take the prize after thoroughly impressing reviewer John Archer when he tested it earlier in August.

During his review Archer was wowed by its sensational HDR picture quality, excellent gaming features and spectacular design, giving it a perfect 5/5 score.

As Archer concluded in his Samsung QE75QN900A review:

“If you’re financially able to see past the 75QN900A’s hefty price of entry, Samsung’s latest flagship 75-inch TV sets the pulse racing from the off with its stellar build quality and spectacular borderless design. And things only get better once you switch it on.”

8K is a growing category in the world of TV aimed at early adopters. It’s being credited as the biggest upgrade to TVs since the jump to 4K and has already seen numerous content creators and broadcasters experiment with the new resolution.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a week-long digital event where we reveal the top scoring products and coolest brands we’ve covered over the past year. They’re split into Reader Vote and Editor’s Choice categories. The primary’s winners are chosen by you, our lovely readers.

Editor’s Choice Awards shortlist and winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision on which product wins is made based on key factors, including how it performed during our technical tests, how we found using it in real life and how it compares to rivals on key things like screen quality and value for money.

The Awards will continue over the next few days as we’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every morning following the below schedule.