Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The ROG Phone 5 wins Best Gaming Phone

The Asus ROG Phone 5 has won the Best Gaming Phone category in the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The handset won the top spot after scoring 4.5/5 in our in-depth review. Reviewer Basil Kronfli praised the phone for its atypically high, game-ready 144Hz screen, reliable battery life and solid selection of peripherals.

“The ROG Phone 5 is an excellent smartphone, combining a premium screen, killer specs, a decent camera, long-lasting battery life and fantastic stereo speakers. Its styling won’t be for everyone – and it’s very similar to the ROG Phone 3, which enjoyed a more limited release – but if you can hack its size and styling, and want a fantastic portable media player and gaming device, you’ll be hard-pushed to find more for less,” wrote Kronfli in his ROG Phone 5 review.

The ROG Phone 5 had to beat some pretty stiff competition to earn this year’s crown, with top end handsets including the Lenovo Legion Phone Duel 2, Galaxy S21 Ultra, OnePlus 9 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and Sony Xperia 1 III also being shortlisted.

The ROG Phone 5 is the second award Asus has won this year, having also won the Best Mid-range Phone category with the ZenFone 8.

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are chosen by the product experts at Trusted Reviews. Choices are based on our experience using the device, how highly they scored and how they compare to other competing products.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly celebration of the latest and greatest products and most influential brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months. The 2021 Awards are the second being run as a purely digital event, due to the ongoing pandemic. The team hope to return to running the event as a physical ceremony next year, safety permitting.

The event will run all week with new winners being announced every morning. You can see what to expect on each day in the below schedule.