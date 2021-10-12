 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Rega Planar PL1 (2021) wins Best Turntable

The Rega Planar PL1 (2021) has won the Best Turntable Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The turntable overcame stiff competition from the Fluance RT80 and Elipson Chroma 200 RIAA BT to secure the win, having thoroughly impressed reviewer Simon Lucas during testing.

Lucas gave the Rega Planar PL1 (2021) a flawless 5/5 score in his review, praising its open and informative sound, strong focus on offering solid performance over flashy features and competitive, entry level price tag.

“It’s safe to say that Rega knows what it’s doing. The company is fast-closing in on its 50th anniversary, and in that time, it has pursued a gradual, but relentless, process of improving and finessing its turntables,” wrote Lucas in his Rega Planar PL1 (2021) review.

“There doesn’t appear to be an awful lot of ‘stuff’ here for very nearly £300 – but what there is has been thought long and hard about. As a consequence, the Rega Planar PL1 has got it where it counts, and will entertain you for years.”

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we celebrate the coolest products and most influential brands we’ve covered over the past year.

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ shortlists and winners are decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To be considered, outside of special circumstances, for the shortlist the device must have scored at least 4/5 recommended during testing and been put forward by one of our product reviewers.

The final decision on what gets shortlisted and wins is then decided by the relevant section editor and senior editorial staff. The decision is based on numerous factors including how it performed with real world use and how it compared to the competition during technical testing.

We’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every morning this week, so make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews regularly. You can stay on top of what’s coming up and what’s already been announced using the below schedule.

