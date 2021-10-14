Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Razer Viper 8K wins Best Gaming Mouse

The Razer Viper 8K has secured the Best Gaming Mouse title at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The mouse overcame stiff competition from the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, Logitech G Pro X Superlight and Roccat Kone Pro Air to win the Editor’s Choice award.

The device seriously impressed reviewer Reece Bithrey when he tested the device in March, offering buyers a nimble 20,000 DPI sensor, unheard of 8000Hz polling rate and truly ambidextrous design. The combo earned it a perfect 5/5 score.

“An unmatched combo of 20,000 DPI sensor and 8000Hz polling rate mean that you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more complete esports package than the Viper 8K. In addition, that 71g weight makes it ideal for competitive gaming, although the ability to customise it physically gives Razer the edge over the competition,” wrote Bithrey in his Razer Viper 8K review.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are an annual event where we celebrate the best products we’ve reviewed and brands we’ve covered over the past year. The event is split into Reader Voted and Editor’s Choice categories. The Editor’s Choice category winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on how well the product performed during testing, our real world experience using it and how it compares to the competition.

We’re running the Awards as a week-long digital event for the second year running due to the ongoing pandemic.

