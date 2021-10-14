 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Razer Viper 8K wins Best Gaming Mouse

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Razer Viper 8K has secured the Best Gaming Mouse title at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The mouse overcame stiff competition from the Razer DeathAdder V2 Pro, Logitech G Pro X Superlight and Roccat Kone Pro Air to win the Editor’s Choice award.

The device seriously impressed reviewer Reece Bithrey when he tested the device in March, offering buyers a nimble 20,000 DPI sensor, unheard of 8000Hz polling rate and truly ambidextrous design. The combo earned it a perfect 5/5 score.

“An unmatched combo of 20,000 DPI sensor and 8000Hz polling rate mean that you’ll be hard-pressed to find a more complete esports package than the Viper 8K. In addition, that 71g weight makes it ideal for competitive gaming, although the ability to customise it physically gives Razer the edge over the competition,” wrote Bithrey in his Razer Viper 8K review.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are an annual event where we celebrate the best products we’ve reviewed and brands we’ve covered over the past year. The event is split into Reader Voted and Editor’s Choice categories. The Editor’s Choice category winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on how well the product performed during testing, our real world experience using it and how it compares to the competition.

We’re running the Awards as a week-long digital event for the second year running due to the ongoing pandemic.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews over the next few days as we’ll unveil a fresh batch of winners every morning, following the below schedule.

You might like…

Best Gaming Headset 2021: Top picks for PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch

Best Gaming Headset 2021: Top picks for PC, PS5, Xbox and Switch

Reece Bithrey 3 months ago
Best gaming keyboard 2021: Our top 10 keyboard picks

Best gaming keyboard 2021: Our top 10 keyboard picks

Reece Bithrey 3 months ago
Best gaming mouse 2021: Top 10 wired and wireless mice

Best gaming mouse 2021: Top 10 wired and wireless mice

Reece Bithrey 3 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.