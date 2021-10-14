Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog wins Best Gaming Keyboard

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog has taken home the Best Gaming Keyboard crown at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The keyboard is an impressive bit of kit that scored 4.5/5 when we reviewed it in February. Reviewer Reece Bithrey showered it with praise, highlighting its sturdy build quality, excellent analogy switches and programmable RGB lighting as key positives that make it a perfect choice for any PC gamer.

“The Huntsman V2 Analog represents one of the best options for the cash-strapped gamer who wants to take things to the next level. Its analog switches are a joy to use and the build quality and overall looks of the board are stunning. Do beware though that its price tag means it isn’t a purchase for the faint hearted,” wrote Bithrey in his Razer Huntsman V2 Analog review.

The Razer Huntsman V2 Analog beat out strong competition to secure the win. This year a number of impressive devices, including the Asus ROG Claymore II, SteelSeries Apex Pro and Corsair K100 also made the Editor’s Choice shortlist.

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ winners are decided by the team of tech experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on how the product performed during lab testing, our experience using it in the wild and how it compares to the competition.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a week-long digital event where we celebrate the top scoring products we’ve reviewed and coolest brands we’ve covered over the past 12 months.

Make sure to keep checking back with us as we’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every morning, on the below schedule.