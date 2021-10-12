Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Philips Fidelio L3 take home Best Headphones

The Philips Fidelio L3 has won the Best Headphones Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Philips Fidelio L3 proved to be a renaissance for the brand in the world over-ear ANC headphones when TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney reviewed them in September.

Monney gave the headphones an impressive 4.5/5 score, praising their measured and balanced approach to sound, excellent noise cancellation, effective wear sensor tech and pleasing design.

“There’s plenty to enjoy about the Philips Fidelio L3, from the impressive noise cancellation, lovely sense of design and their measured, balanced but also pleasingly warm sound. The Fidelio range has risen from the ashes in impressive fashion,” wrote Monney in his Philips Fidelio L3 review.

The Philips Fidelio L3 overcame strong competition from the Apple AirPods Max and Shure Aonic 50, which were also shortlisted to win the award.

The Trusted Review Awards are being run as a week long digital event for the second year running due to the ongoing pandemic. So make sure to keep checking back every morning this week to find out the winners for each category!

You can keep track of what’s coming up and what’s been announced using the below schedule.

The Editor’s Choice Award winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The final decision is based on how the product performed during technical testing, how we found using it day to day and how it compares to competitors on key metrics, such as value for money.