Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer wins Best Kitchen Gadget

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer has won the Best Kitchen Gadget Award at the Trusted Review Awards 2021.

The Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer faced stiff competition from other great products including the Domo Teppanyaki XL, Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-IQ BN800UK and Ninja Foodi Power Nutri Blender 2-in-1 with Smart Torque & Auto-iQ CB100UK prior to its win.

But it overcame them after impressing reviewer and Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow during testing, by offering users a wealth of clever timing options, large capacity and excellent cooking programmes. This let the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer pick up a perfect 5/5 score in our review.

“With two independently controlled drawers, the Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer lets you cook different items and have cooking complete at the same time. Whether you’re cooking from scratch, such as your own chips, want to get the best out of frozen foods, or simply wish to reheat what you had for dinner yesterday, the Foodi Dual Zone produces exceptional results,” wrote Ludlow in his Ninja Foodi Dual Zone 7.6L Air Fryer review.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed and most popular brands we’ve covered over the past 12 months.

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ shortlists and winners are hand picked by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision on what product wins is based on key things like how it performed during technical testing and our experience using it in real life.

