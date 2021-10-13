 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Nespresso Atelier wins Best Coffee Machine

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Nespresso Atelier has won the Best Coffee Machine Editor’s Choice trophy at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Nespresso Atelier won the award after scoring an impressive 4/5 in our review. Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow found plenty to like about it during testing, praising the Nespresso Atelier’s easy to use automatic milk frothing, flexible ability to make hot and cold drinks and great range of coffees.

“Fairly expensive and easiest to use with Nespresso’s own glasses, the Nespresso Atelier is a good coffee machine. The inclusion of a whisk means this machine can froth both hot and cold milk in a cup, presenting a wide choice of drinks that can be made with minimum mess,” wrote Ludlow in his Nespresso Atelier review.

“If you’re after a Nespresso machine that can make milk drinks (hot and cold) with minimum, you’ll love this coffee machine.”

The machine staved off strong competition from competing coffee machines to secure the win. Great products including the Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg, WPM KD-270S and Melitta EPOS were also shortlisted.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we reveal the best products we tested and companies we’ve covered over the last year. The event is split into Reader Vote and Editor’s Choice Awards.

The Editor’s Choice shortlist is hand picked by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To have a chance of being shortlisted the product must have scored at least 4/5 during testing, outside of some special exceptions. The final winner is chosen using set criteria including, how it performed during technical testing and our experience using it in real life.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews this week as we’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every morning. You can find out what’s coming up and what’s already been announced using the below schedule.

You might like…

Best coffee machine 2021: Espresso, bean-to-cup, filter and pod

Best coffee machine 2021: Espresso, bean-to-cup, filter and pod

David Ludlow 4 months ago
How to choose the best coffee beans

How to choose the best coffee beans

David Ludlow 3 years ago
Best Juicer 2020: The top slow and fast juicers right now

Best Juicer 2020: The top slow and fast juicers right now

David Ludlow 3 years ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.