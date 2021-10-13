Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Nespresso Atelier wins Best Coffee Machine

The Nespresso Atelier has won the Best Coffee Machine Editor’s Choice trophy at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Nespresso Atelier won the award after scoring an impressive 4/5 in our review. Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow found plenty to like about it during testing, praising the Nespresso Atelier’s easy to use automatic milk frothing, flexible ability to make hot and cold drinks and great range of coffees.

“Fairly expensive and easiest to use with Nespresso’s own glasses, the Nespresso Atelier is a good coffee machine. The inclusion of a whisk means this machine can froth both hot and cold milk in a cup, presenting a wide choice of drinks that can be made with minimum mess,” wrote Ludlow in his Nespresso Atelier review.

“If you’re after a Nespresso machine that can make milk drinks (hot and cold) with minimum, you’ll love this coffee machine.”

The machine staved off strong competition from competing coffee machines to secure the win. Great products including the Lavazza A Modo Mio Smeg, WPM KD-270S and Melitta EPOS were also shortlisted.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we reveal the best products we tested and companies we’ve covered over the last year. The event is split into Reader Vote and Editor’s Choice Awards.

The Editor’s Choice shortlist is hand picked by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. To have a chance of being shortlisted the product must have scored at least 4/5 during testing, outside of some special exceptions. The final winner is chosen using set criteria including, how it performed during technical testing and our experience using it in real life.

