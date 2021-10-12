Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The LG OLED65C1 wins Best Gaming TV

The LG OLED65C1 has won the Best Gaming TV Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The LG OLED65C1 secured the win after seriously impressing TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney when he reviewed the device in August. After thoroughly testing the set Monney awarded it a perfect 5/5 score praising its superior gaming performance and excellent connectivity.

“If you’re an avid gamer, movie watcher or streamer, what sets the LG C1 apart from a fair number of TVs on the market is its wide appeal. It’s a TV that caters for a broad audience and delivers excellent performance. Unless you’re desperate to have HDR10+ or a stronger built-in audio system, this is pretty much all you’ll need,” wrote Monney in his LG OLED65C1 review.

The LG OLED65C1 overcame stiff competition from the Samsung QE65QN94A, Panasonic TX-55JZ2000 and Panasonic TX-48JZ980, which were also shortlisted for the category, to claim this year’s top prize.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we detail and celebrate the coolest products and brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months.

This year’s awards are being run as a purely digital event in response to the ongoing pandemic. They’re split into Reader Vote and Editor’s Choice categories. The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlist and winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews.

Outside of special exceptions, to be considered the product must have been reviewed by one of our product experts and scored at least 4/5 recommended or above. The final winner is chosen based on how it performed during lab testing, our experience using it day-to-day and how it compares to rivals on things like value for money.

