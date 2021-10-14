Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Intel Core i5-11600K wins Best CPU

The Intel Core i5-11600K has won the Best CPU category in the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The CPU won the award after seriously impressing Computing and Gaming Editor, Ryan Jones, when he reviewed it in March. During testing it offered excellent gaming performance, solid thermals and PCIe 4.0 support, earning it an impressive 4.5/5 score in our review.

“The Intel Core i5-11600K is a fantastic processor for gaming, with top-notch performance and support for PCIe 4.0, which maximises the speed of supported next-gen SSDs. This Intel chip is very much a one-trick pony though, with its poor multi-threaded performance making it an inferior alternative to Ryzen processors for creative applications,” wrote Jones in his Intel Core i5-11600K review.

The CPU had to fend off strong competition to achieve the award with top products including the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X and Intel Core i9-11900K also being shortlisted.

The Trusted Reviews Editor’s Choice Awards’ winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on key factors, such as how they performed during testing, our experience using them in real life and how they compare to key rivals.

