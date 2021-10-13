Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Hoover H-Wash 500 wins Best Washing Machine/Dryer

The Hoover H-Wash 500 HWB 410AMC/1-80 has won the Best Washing Machine/Dryer Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The device secured the win after seriously impressing Home Technology Editor during testing. Ludlow gave the Hoover H-Wash 500 a 4/5 recommended score after it delivered solid app support, quiet performance and excellent stain removal, particularly at 40ºC.

“Offering numerous custom wash programmes through the app, the Hoover H-Wash 500 HWB 410AMC/1-80 is a well-priced washing machine with tonnes of options. Its wash cycles can be on the slow side, but it’s pretty energy efficient and stain removal at 40ºC proved particularly good,” wrote Ludlow in his Hoover H-Wash 500 review.

The Hoover H-Wash 500 HWB 410AMC/1-80 is one of many stellar washing machines to pass through our labs over the past year. Great products including the Samsung WW9800T, Samsung Series 9 DV90T8240SX and Hoover H-DRY 500 ND H10A2TCBER-80 also made the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 shortlist.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we reveal the best products and most influential brands we’ve covered over the past 12 months.

Outside of special circumstances, to be considered as an entry in any Editor’s Choice Award shortlist a product must have scored at least 4/5 during testing and been put forward as a candidate by one of the product experts at Trusted Reviews. The final winner is decided by the section editor and senior editorial staff. The decision factors in key metrics including how it performed during technical testing and how we found using it in real life.

