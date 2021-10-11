Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Galaxy S21 Ultra wins Best High-end Smartphone

Samsung has won its second award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021, with its flagship Galaxy S21 Ultra winning the Best High-End Smartphone category.

The win saw Samsung fend off stiff competition from the iPhone 12 Pro Max, Asus ROG Phone 5, Sony Xperia 1 III and Oppo Find X3 Pro, which all remain excellent phones in their own right.

However, the team of product experts felt the Galaxy S21 Ultra deserved the win with it wowing us during testing. Deputy and Mobile Editor Max Parker deemed it the best Samsung flagship in years in his in depth review, where he concluded:

“The Galaxy S21 Ultra is an expensive phone and it’s at this price because it’s packed with top-drawer components – fast performance, large amounts of RAM and storage, high-quality display and lots of camera sensors.

“Samsung took out some features from the S21 and S21 Plus, so if you want things like a WQHD+ display, more than 8GB RAM and lots of storage then you’re going to have to choose the Ultra.”

The Galaxy S21 Ultra launched at the start of the year, alongside its cheaper Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 siblings.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we highlight the best gadgets to pass through our labs over the last 12 months. They would normally be a physical ceremony, but due to the pandemic we have chosen to run them as a digital event for the second year running.

The Editor’s Choice Awards are a portion decided by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. Each decision is based on our experience reviewing the device, which includes real world use.

Make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews throughout the week as we’ll be revealing a new category of winners each every day using the below schedule!