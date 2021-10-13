Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Dyson V15 Detect wins Best Vacuum

The Dyson V15 Detect has cleaned up at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021, taking home the Best Vacuum Editor’s Choice Award.

The Dyson V15 Detect wowed Home Technology Editor, David Ludlow, when he tested it in May. Offering users a cool laser that highlights dirt on hard floors, large anti-tangle heads, a smart automatic mode and tonnes of accessories the Dyson V15 Detect managed to get a perfect 5/5 score in our review.

“Exceptionally powerful, the Dyson V15 Detect not only ups the game in terms of raw power for a cordless vacuum cleaner, it introduces some smart features that make it easier to use,” wrote Ludlow in his Dyson V15 Detect review.

“A particulate sensor is a great addition, as it shows both how much dirt is being collected and lets the vacuum adjust its power automatically. And, the new laser is a great way to see dirt and make sure you’ve got it all. If you want the best, this is it.”

The Dyson beat numerous rivals to take the prize. Great products including the Beko PowerClean Cordless Vacuum Cleaner VRT94929VI, Stihl SE 33, Hoover H-Handy 700 and Shark PZ1000UKT also made the 2021 shortlist.

The Editor’s Choice Awards are decided by the product experts at Trusted Reviews. The final winner is chosen based on key criteria including, how it is to use in real life and how it performed during technical testing.

