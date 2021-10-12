Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Denon AVC-X4700H wins Best Amp/Receiver

The Denon AVC-X4700H has taken home gold at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021, winning the Best Amp/Receiver category.

The Denon AVC-X4700H beat the Marantz NR1711 and Rotel A11 Tribute to take the crown after impressing reviewer Steve May during testing.

May awarded the Denon AVC-X4700H top marks when he tested the device in February. In his review he was particularly impressed with the Denon AVC-X4700H’s dynamic, rhythmic performance, reliable HDMI V2.1 functionality and generous connectivity.

“Capable of a wall-wobbling performance, and bristling with advanced connectivity, the AVC-X4700H is both a home cinema powerhouse and talented musical hub,” wrote May in his Denon AVC-X4700H review.

“If you’re in the market for a premium home cinema performer, then the AVC-X4700H delivers in spades. It’s an outstanding performer, loaded with features and boasting the right mix of refinement and drama.”

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are a week-long digital event where we reveal the best products and most influential brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months.

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ shortlists and winners are hand picked by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. Outside of special circumstances, to be considered for the shortlist the product must have scored at least 4/5 recommended. The final winner is chosen using set criteria including, how it compared to the competition during technical testing and how we found using it in real life.

