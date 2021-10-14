Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Canon PIXMA TS7450 wins Best Printer

The Canon PIXMA TS7450 has won the Best Printer Editor’s Choice category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Canon PIXMA TS7450 edged out the Brother MFC-L3710CW, Epson EcoTank ET-2750 and Epson XP-7100 to win the category. The device seriously impressed reviewer Thomas Newton when he tested the device in February. In it, he praised the printer’s excellent print quality, rapid speed and reasonably cheap running costs, awarding it 4.5/5 recommended.

“The Canon PIXMA TS7450 is one of the best all-in-one printers we’ve reviewed, and is capable of scanning and printing copies of documents simultaneously. We were really impressed by the print quality, so you’re getting much clearer images and texts than you would with a cheaper printer,” wrote Newton in our Canon PIXMA TS7450 review.

“If you want something that can scan boarding passes and produce passport photos. The Canon PIXMA TS7450 is cheap enough to be an all-purpose printer for the home, excelling at printing general documents and photos.”

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on how we found using them in real life, how they performed during lab testing and how they compare to the competition.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This year’s awards are being run as a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. We’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every day using the below schedule, so make sure to keep checking back with us!