 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Canon PIXMA TS7450 wins Best Printer

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

The Canon PIXMA TS7450 has won the Best Printer Editor’s Choice category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Canon PIXMA TS7450 edged out the Brother MFC-L3710CW, Epson EcoTank ET-2750 and Epson XP-7100 to win the category. The device seriously impressed reviewer Thomas Newton when he tested the device in February. In it, he praised the printer’s excellent print quality, rapid speed and reasonably cheap running costs, awarding it 4.5/5 recommended.

“The Canon PIXMA TS7450 is one of the best all-in-one printers we’ve reviewed, and is capable of scanning and printing copies of documents simultaneously. We were really impressed by the print quality, so you’re getting much clearer images and texts than you would with a cheaper printer,” wrote Newton in our Canon PIXMA TS7450 review.

“If you want something that can scan boarding passes and produce passport photos. The Canon PIXMA TS7450 is cheap enough to be an all-purpose printer for the home, excelling at printing general documents and photos.”

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The decision is based on how we found using them in real life, how they performed during lab testing and how they compare to the competition.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This year’s awards are being run as a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. We’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every day using the below schedule, so make sure to keep checking back with us!

You might like…

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy

Ryan Jones 2 months ago
Best monitors 2021: Top 5 monitors for every budget

Best monitors 2021: Top 5 monitors for every budget

Reece Bithrey 3 months ago
Best printer 2021: Top 6 printers for every budget

Best printer 2021: Top 6 printers for every budget

Ryan Jones 7 months ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.