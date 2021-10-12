 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Beoplay Portal win Best Wireless Headphones

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

Bang and Olufsen has struck gold with its Beoplay Portal winning the Best Wireless Headphones Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Beoplay Portal wowed TV and Audio Editor Kob Monney when he reviewed them, with him awarding them an impressive 4.5/5 score. He was particularly impressed with the over-ear wireless headphone’s beautiful design, robust app support, bold, clear sound and lengthy battery life.

This lead Monney to conclude in his Beoplay Portal review:

“Practically perfect in every way, the Beoplay Portal delivers on almost all fronts. From rich Atmos-powered audio to a premium, comfortable design and solid battery life, these headphones come with enough features to make them an ideal companion for work, gaming and travel, despite a few minor niggles.”

The win is particularly impressive given the sheer number of competing wireless headphones to appear this year. Brilliant products including the Cleer Enduro ANC, Urbanista Miami and Meters OV-1-B-Connect also made the shortlist.

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ shortlist and winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. Outside of isolated exceptions, to be considered for the shortlist a product must have scored at least 4/5 recommended during testing. The winners are chosen using key metrics including our experience using them in real life and how they performed during technical testing.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are being run as a week long digital event for the second year running in response to the ongoing pandemic.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews each day as we’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners each morning. You can keep track of what’s coming up and what’s already been announced using the below schedule.

