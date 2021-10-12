Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Audio Pro G10 wins Best Multi-Room Speaker

The Audio Pro G10 has taken home the Best Multi-Room Speaker Editor’s Choice Award at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The speaker overcame stiff competition from the Apple HomePod Mini, Braun LE02 and Google Nest Audio to take the Award after thoroughly impressing TV and Audio Editor, Kob Monney, when he tested it in June.

Money gave the Audio Pro G10 a perfect 5/5 after it managed to deliver great sound, a wealth of built-in smart functionality, handsome looks and stellar, easy to use multi-room support.

“If you want a smart speaker with entertaining sound, then the G10 makes improvements in the right areas for a better music performance over the A10. It looks attractive, and with the addition of built-in smarts, it’s a much more capable and convenient wireless speaker. It ticks all the right boxes,” wrote Monney in his Audio Pro G10 review.

The Editor’s Choice Awards’ shortlists and winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. The shortlists are made using the top scoring products to pass through our labs, with those that shined brightest during testing making the cut.

The final winner is then picked using key criteria including how it performed and compared to the competition during technical testing and our experience using it day-to-day as a consumer product.

The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is a week-long digital event where we detail the best products we’ve reviewed and brands we’ve covered over the past year.

