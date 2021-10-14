 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: The Audeze Penrose wins Best Gaming Headset

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
The Audeze Penrose has taken home the Best Gaming Headset category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The Penrose is the latest wireless gaming headset from audio-heavyweight Audeze. The headset wowed our reviewers during testing offering excellent, immersive audio and a number of key design changes that fixed our issues with the firm’s previous Audeze Mobius headset.

“If you’re looking for the best audio quality possible on a wireless gaming headset then the Audeze Penrose is a great option. The headset offers significantly more detailed and balanced audio than rivals – even when compared to my previous favourite, the Sennheiser GSP 670.
You want a low-latency wireless performance,” wrote editor Alastair Stevenson in our Audeze Penrose review.

“Thanks to the inclusion of the 2.4GHz wireless dongle, you get low latency audio with the Audeze Penrose, which means there’s no noticeable delay for the sound between on-screen action and what you hear through the headset.”

The Editor’s Choice Awards winners are chosen by the team of tech experts at Trusted Reviews. Outside of some special exceptions, each winner needs to have scored at least 4/5 recommended. The decision is based on how the product performed in lab testing, our experience using it day-to-day and how it compares to key rivals.

The Penrose overcame strong competition to secure the win with top products including the Xbox Wireless Headset, Corsair HS75 XB Wireless and Sony Pulse 3D Headset making the 2021 shortlist.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are being run as a week long digital event for the second year in a row due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Make sure to keep checking back each day as we’ll be unveiling fresh winners every morning, using the below schedule.

