Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Surfshark wins Best VPN

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

Surfshark has been crowned the year’s best VPN at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The VPN rose above the competition offering stellar performance and top value data packages during testing, leading our reviewer Kat Orphanides to conclude:

“Surfshark is the best VPN you can buy right now, competing aggressively on both price and performance which makes it an excellent choice if you need a general-purpose VPN right now. I’m also impressed by the wide range of supported devices and use cases, with no limit to the number of devices you can connect to it.”

Surfshark is a new addition to the list of VPNs we seasonally review. It beat some big name players in the VPN market including ExpressVPN, ProtonVPN and NordVPN.

The Best VPN is an Editor’s Choice award. The shortlist and winner are chosen by the team of product experts. The final decision is based on key factors including how well the product performed during testing, our experience using it day-to-day and how it compares to rivals.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we celebrate the best products to pass through our labs over the last 12 months. We’re running the Awards as a week–long digital event in response to the ongoing pandemic.

Make sure to keep checking back with Trusted Reviews each morning as we’ll be unveiling a fresh batch of winners everyday using the below schedule.

