Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Steam wins best game store of the year

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Steam has won the reader-voted ‘best game store of 2021’ category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. 

With readers voting in their thousands, they chose Steam over some fierce competitors including Epic Game Store, GOG.com, Nintendo eShop and PlayStation Store. 

Steam raked up 43.90% of the votes, with the PlayStation Store coming 2nd and Epic Game Store finishing 3rd. Some may be surprised to see Epic Games Store falling so low in the rankings, since it’s offered a slew of free games over the past few years, with A Total War Saga: Troy on launch day being the most notable. 

But a lack of important features clearly held Epic Games Store back, with user reviews, achievements and a shopping cart all still absent. Meanwhile, Steam continues to offer a fully-featured storefront while also hosting frequent sales that see some major games discounted. With all things considered, it’s no surprise to see it win the award. 

The Readers Awards’ winners are chosen by the readers of the Trusted Reviews, with votes collected over a period that runs from August to end of September.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is now over. We’ll see you next year.

