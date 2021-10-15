Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Sony wins audio brand of the year

Sony has won the reader voted audio brand of the year category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

With readers voting in large numbers, they chose the Japanese electronics manufacturer ahead of the likes of Bose, Sennheiser, Earfun and Lypertek in the Audio brand of the year category.

It was another impressive year from Sony with the launch of a number of products, none more so than the WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds, which snagged our best true wireless award for 2021. The WF-1000XM4 produced sensational sound, impressive noise cancellation and wide range of features that have made them the wireless earbuds to beat.

We were also impressed by the Pulse 3D Headset for the PlayStation 5 that brought Spatial Audio to the game console, as well as the SRS-LSR200 Wireless Handy TV Speaker, a compact and portable made for those who have trouble hearing audio from a TV with clarity.

The Readers Awards’ winners are chosen by the readers of Trusted Reviews, with votes collected over a period that runs from August to end of September.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is now over. We’ll see you next year.