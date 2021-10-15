Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Sony takes home Best Camera Brand of the Year

Beating similar mainstays like Canon, Nikon and Panasonic, it’s Sony that has emerged triumphant in our reader voted award for the Best Camera Brand of the Year.

This year, Sony was up against no less than eight other contestants but the readers of Trusted Reviews have spoken – it’s Sony that has made the biggest mark on the year with some significant contributions to the world of photography.

The Sony A7C for instance managed to cram high specs and impressive image quality into the small frame of a portable mirrorless camera. Receiving a well earned 4.5-star rating, reviewer Sam Kieldsen detailed:

“Sony delivers the world’s most compact full-frame camera with interchangeable lenses, and does so without making significant concessions to performance or features. The Alpha 7C is yet another technically adept, feature-rich E-mount model from the company, and while it doesn’t hit the video highs of the A7S III or offer the sheer photographic mastery of the A7R IV, it isn’t a slouch in any department.”

Sony also released the eagerly anticipated follow up to the Sony ZV-1 vlogging camera, the Sony ZV-E10, which packs the same array of vlogging-friendly features but with the ability to swap out lenses on the go.

With an impressive track record for the year, we’re eager to see what Sony has in store for us for the rest of 2021 and into 2022.

There are plenty of other camera related accolades to be found in this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, with readers also voting on the Best Camera Retailer of the Year.

If you want to know more about which companies and products scored the win across a range of categories, then simply click through on the links below: