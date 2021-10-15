Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Samsung wins TV brand of the year

Samsung has won the reader voted TV brand of the year category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

With readers voting in their numbers, they chose the South Korean manufacturer ahead of strong competition from LG, Sony, Panasonic and Phillips in the TV brand of the year category.

While Samsung lost out to their fierce rivals LG for the Best TV and Best Gaming TV awards, they managed to snap up the Best 8K and Best affordable TV awards as the brand continues to offer a range of options that appeal to anyone looking to buy a TV in 2021.

Its well known that Samsung has been pushing 8K in the past few years, becoming the market leader in the process and almost single-handedly bringing the price of the tech to more affordable prices, and the QE75QN900A is their best effort yet.

Their range of cheaper TVs have always tended to deliver excellent value over the past few years and the AU9000 was another cracker, with its terrific 4K image and wide range of smarts. If you were looking to the future of TV or after a talented high-value set, Samsung were more often than the TV brand of choice.

The Readers Awards’ winners are chosen by the readers of Trusted Reviews, with votes collected over a period that runs from August to end of September.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is now over. We’ll see you next year.