Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Samsung is our Best Homes Brand of the Year

Samsung has been crowned as the Best Homes Brand of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

One of our larger categories of nominees, Samsung saw off the likes of Hisense, Beko, Candy, Haier, Hoover, Indesit, LG and Whirlpool.

This award was entirely voted for by the readers of Trusted Reviews, voting via our social channels and website. This is just one of a number of Reader Voted awards in this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards.

This year, Samsung took 46.55% of the vote, which was enough to see it take the top spot in this category. Clearly, the range and quality of Samsung’s appliances appealed to our readers this year.

Each year, the Trusted Reviews Awards are presented, celebrating the top, most interesting products, services and companies in technology. The awards are evenly split into Reader Voted Awards and Editor’s Choice Awards, with the difference down to how each award type is voted for.

Reader Voted Awards are all down to our brilliant readers, who vote for the products, services and companies that they want to win, using the polls available on or social channels and directly on the website.

For the Editor’s Choice Awards, we turn to the people who know the products the best: our expert team of reviewers. Based on the quality of the product in our tests and real-world use, plus value, our editorial team vote on the best products of the year.

We’ve been revealing a new batch of winners of the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 each day this week. You can see all of the individual winners and categories below.

Other Homes winners include John Lewis being crowned the Best Homes Retailer of the Year, and Samsung picking up another gong as the Best Smart Home Brand of the Year.