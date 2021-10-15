Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Samsung crowned Mobile Brand of the Year

Samsung has won the Reader Voted Mobile brand of the year category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

Samsung picked up the award, which was voted for by readers of Trusted Reviews, after facing stiff competition from a crowded field that included Apple, Google, Huawei, Motorola/Lenovo OnePlus, Oppo, Realme, Sony and Xiaomi.

It’s certainly been a big year for Samsung’s mobile business, with a number of excellent devices impressing our product testers. Clearly the readers of the site have felt the same way.

One such example of Samsung’s impressive year is the Galaxy S21 Ultra, a phone that picked up two individual awards this week voted for by the Trusted Reviews panel of experts.

The Galaxy S21 Ultra is a fantastic device, packing some truly amazing camera zoom skills along with a near-perfect display, good battery life and a load of handy extra features.

Samsung has also impressed with its foldable devices, pushing that sector forward with both the Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3.

The Readers Awards’ winners are chosen by the readers of Trusted Reviews, with votes collected over a period that runs from August to the end of September.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

These 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than a physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is now over. We’ll see you next year.