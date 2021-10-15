 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: PlayStation wins best gaming platform of the year

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

PlayStation has won the reader voted ‘best gaming platform of year’ category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. 

With readers voting in their thousands, they chose PlayStation over a wealth of competition that included Google Stadia, Nintendo, PC and Xbox. 

It’s been a big year for every gaming platform, with PlayStation and Xbox launching new generations of consoles, while Google Stadia entered its second full year after the 2019 launch. PC gamers have also seen a number of new generation graphics cards and CPUs hit stores, although the silicon shortage will have no doubt hurt its chances of victory. 

PlayStation secured 35% of the votes in a tightly contested vote, with PC coming in second place, Xbox in third, Nintendo in fourth and Google Staida coming up last. 

It’s not a huge surprise to see PlayStation take the award, with the PS5 seeing a successful launch and a slew of games hitting stores including Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal and Miles Morales. 

The Readers Awards’ winners are chosen by the readers of Trusted Reviews, with votes collected over a period that runs from August to end of September.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is now over. We’ll see you next year.

You might like…

Apple Music could be making its way over to the PS5

Apple Music could be making its way over to the PS5

Gemma Ryles 8 mins ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Vodafone picks up Mobile Service Provider (UK) of the Year

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Vodafone picks up Mobile Service Provider (UK) of the Year

Max Parker 55 mins ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Verizon Wireless wins Mobile Service Provider (US) prize

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Verizon Wireless wins Mobile Service Provider (US) prize

Max Parker 55 mins ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Xbox Game Pass wins best streaming gaming service

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Xbox Game Pass wins best streaming gaming service

Ryan Jones 55 mins ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Virgin wins Best Broadband UK

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Virgin wins Best Broadband UK

Max Parker 56 mins ago
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Our Reader Voted winners revealed

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Our Reader Voted winners revealed

Hannah Davies 56 mins ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.