Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: PlayStation wins best gaming platform of the year

PlayStation has won the reader voted ‘best gaming platform of year’ category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

With readers voting in their thousands, they chose PlayStation over a wealth of competition that included Google Stadia, Nintendo, PC and Xbox.

It’s been a big year for every gaming platform, with PlayStation and Xbox launching new generations of consoles, while Google Stadia entered its second full year after the 2019 launch. PC gamers have also seen a number of new generation graphics cards and CPUs hit stores, although the silicon shortage will have no doubt hurt its chances of victory.

PlayStation secured 35% of the votes in a tightly contested vote, with PC coming in second place, Xbox in third, Nintendo in fourth and Google Staida coming up last.

It’s not a huge surprise to see PlayStation take the award, with the PS5 seeing a successful launch and a slew of games hitting stores including Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart, Returnal and Miles Morales.

The Readers Awards’ winners are chosen by the readers of Trusted Reviews, with votes collected over a period that runs from August to end of September.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is now over. We’ll see you next year.