Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Our Reader Voted winners revealed

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve spent this week handing out awards to our favourite tech across the mobile, cameras, homes, computing and gaming categories, celebrating the best devices and services to come out this year with the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

We’re now coming to the end of our weeklong festival of tech, which means it’s time to reveal the winners of the final batch of awards – the Reader Voted categories.

All of the below winners were chosen by our readers in a poll that ran from August to the end of September, giving you plenty of time to vote for your favourite gadgets, brands and services from a wide array of categories.

Scroll down to discover all the winners and nominees for our Reader Voted awards.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Reader Voted winners Here are all the winners voted by our readers at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021. Best camera retailer The best camera retailer award goes to Jessops.



The other nominees were:

Cameraworld

Clifton Cameras

London Camera Exchange

MPB

Park Cameras

Wex Camera brand of the year The camera brand of the year award goes to Sony.



The other nominees were:

Blackmagic

Canon

DJI

Fujifilm

GoPro

Nikon

Olympus

Panasonic Best mobile service provider (UK) The best mobile service provider (UK) award goes to Vodafone.



The other nominees were:

EE

O2

Three Best mobile service provider (US) The best mobile service provider (US) award goes to Verizon Wireless.



The other nominees were:

AT&T Mobility

T-Mobile US Mobile brand of the year The mobile brand of the year award goes to Samsung.



The other nominees were:

Apple

Google

Huawei

Motorola/Lenovo

OnePlus

Oppo

Realme

Sony

Xiaomi Best music streaming service The best music streaming service award goes to Spotify.



The other nominees were:

Amazon Music HD

Apple Music

Deezer

Tidal Best Smart TV platform The best Smart TV platform award goes to Google TV.



The other nominees were:

Roku TV

Samsung Tizen

VIDAA U

WebOS Best TV service The best TV service award goes to Netflix.



The other nominees were:

Amazon Prime Video

Apple TV Plus

BBC iPlayer

Disney Plus Best TV and audio retailers The best TV and audio retailers award goes to Amazon.



The other nominees were:

John Lewis and Partners

Pete Tyson

Richer Sounds

Sevenoaks Audio brand of the year The audio brand of the year award goes to Sony.



The other nominees were:

Bose

Earfun

Lypertek

Sennheiser TV brand of the year The TV brand of the year award goes to Samsung.



The other nominees were:

LG

Panasonic

Philips

Sony Best digital assistant The best digital assistant award goes to Google Assistant.



The other nominees were:

Amazon Alexa

Apple Siri Best homes retailer The best homes retailer award goes to John Lewis.



The other nominees were:

AO

Appliances Direct

Currys

Euronics

RDO Homes brand of the year The homes brand of the year award goes to Samsung.



The other nominees were:

Hisense

Beko

Candy

Haier

Hoover

Indesit

LG

Whirlpool Smart home brand of the year The smart home brand of year award goes to Samsung.



The other nominees were:

Amazon

Apple

Arlo

Google

Ring Best game store The best game store award goes to Steam.



The other nominees were:

Epic Game Store

GOG.com

Nintendo eShop

PlayStation store Best gaming platform The best gaming platform award goes to Playstation.



The other nominees were:

Google Stadia

Nintendo

PC

Xbox Best streaming gaming service The best streaming gaming service award goes to Xbox Game Pass.



The other nominees were:

Google Stadia

Nvidia GeForce Now Best broadband UK The best broadband UK award goes to Virgin.



The other nominees were:

BT

Plusnet

Sky

Zen Internet Best broadband US The best broadband US award goes to Verizon.



The other nominees were:

AT&T

CenturyLink

Spectrum

XFinity Best computing brand The best computing brand award goes to Apple.



The other nominees were:

AMD

Dell

Nvidia

Razer You might like… Best laptop 2021: Top 10 laptops you can buy Ryan Jones Best smartphones 2021: The best smartphones we’ve tested this year Max Parker Best TV 2021: What are the best TVs to buy in 2021? Kob Monney

What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?

The Trusted Reviews Awards are our yearly celebration of the best products, companies and services in the world of tech. Our team of experts pick the best products from all of the major categories of products that we review, including home, TV/Audio, mobiles and more.

We’ve had to make a few changes this year, and there’s not a live event in London to announce the winners. Instead, the entire event is performed online. You’ll be able to follow along as the awards are announced across the week.

When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021

The Trusted Reviews Awards is split into reader-voted and editor’s choice categories. Due to issues resulting from the pandemic we’ve had to push the winners reveal back by a week. You can see an updated timeline for the event below.