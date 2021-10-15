Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Our Reader Voted winners revealed
Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve spent this week handing out awards to our favourite tech across the mobile, cameras, homes, computing and gaming categories, celebrating the best devices and services to come out this year with the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.
We’re now coming to the end of our weeklong festival of tech, which means it’s time to reveal the winners of the final batch of awards – the Reader Voted categories.
All of the below winners were chosen by our readers in a poll that ran from August to the end of September, giving you plenty of time to vote for your favourite gadgets, brands and services from a wide array of categories.
Scroll down to discover all the winners and nominees for our Reader Voted awards.
Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Reader Voted winners
Here are all the winners voted by our readers at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.
The best camera retailer award goes to Jessops.
The other nominees were:
Cameraworld
Clifton Cameras
London Camera Exchange
MPB
Park Cameras
Wex
The camera brand of the year award goes to Sony.
The other nominees were:
Blackmagic
Canon
DJI
Fujifilm
GoPro
Nikon
Olympus
Panasonic
The best mobile service provider (UK) award goes to Vodafone.
The other nominees were:
EE
O2
Three
The best mobile service provider (US) award goes to Verizon Wireless.
The other nominees were:
AT&T Mobility
T-Mobile US
The mobile brand of the year award goes to Samsung.
The other nominees were:
Apple
Google
Huawei
Motorola/Lenovo
OnePlus
Oppo
Realme
Sony
Xiaomi
The best music streaming service award goes to Spotify.
The other nominees were:
Amazon Music HD
Apple Music
Deezer
Tidal
The best Smart TV platform award goes to Google TV.
The other nominees were:
Roku TV
Samsung Tizen
VIDAA U
WebOS
The best TV service award goes to Netflix.
The other nominees were:
Amazon Prime Video
Apple TV Plus
BBC iPlayer
Disney Plus
The best TV and audio retailers award goes to Amazon.
The other nominees were:
John Lewis and Partners
Pete Tyson
Richer Sounds
Sevenoaks
The audio brand of the year award goes to Sony.
The other nominees were:
Bose
Earfun
Lypertek
Sennheiser
The TV brand of the year award goes to Samsung.
The other nominees were:
LG
Panasonic
Philips
Sony
The best digital assistant award goes to Google Assistant.
The other nominees were:
Amazon Alexa
Apple Siri
The best homes retailer award goes to John Lewis.
The other nominees were:
AO
Appliances Direct
Currys
Euronics
RDO
The homes brand of the year award goes to Samsung.
The other nominees were:
Hisense
Beko
Candy
Haier
Hoover
Indesit
LG
Whirlpool
The smart home brand of year award goes to Samsung.
The other nominees were:
Amazon
Apple
Arlo
Google
Ring
The best game store award goes to Steam.
The other nominees were:
Epic Game Store
GOG.com
Nintendo eShop
PlayStation store
The best gaming platform award goes to Playstation.
The other nominees were:
Google Stadia
Nintendo
PC
Xbox
The best streaming gaming service award goes to Xbox Game Pass.
The other nominees were:
Google Stadia
Nvidia GeForce Now
The best broadband UK award goes to Virgin.
The other nominees were:
BT
Plusnet
Sky
Zen Internet
The best broadband US award goes to Verizon.
The other nominees were:
AT&T
CenturyLink
Spectrum
XFinity
The best computing brand award goes to Apple.
The other nominees were:
AMD
Dell
Nvidia
Razer
You might like…
What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?
The Trusted Reviews Awards are our yearly celebration of the best products, companies and services in the world of tech. Our team of experts pick the best products from all of the major categories of products that we review, including home, TV/Audio, mobiles and more.
We’ve had to make a few changes this year, and there’s not a live event in London to announce the winners. Instead, the entire event is performed online. You’ll be able to follow along as the awards are announced across the week.
When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021
The Trusted Reviews Awards is split into reader-voted and editor’s choice categories. Due to issues resulting from the pandemic we’ve had to push the winners reveal back by a week. You can see an updated timeline for the event below.
- 2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!
- 30 August 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.
- 30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.
- 11 October 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners.
- 12 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 13 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed.
- 14 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
- 15 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.