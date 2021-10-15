 large image

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Our Reader Voted winners revealed

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

Here at Trusted Reviews, we’ve spent this week handing out awards to our favourite tech across the mobile, cameras, homes, computing and gaming categories, celebrating the best devices and services to come out this year with the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.  

We’re now coming to the end of our weeklong festival of tech, which means it’s time to reveal the winners of the final batch of awards – the Reader Voted categories. 

All of the below winners were chosen by our readers in a poll that ran from August to the end of September, giving you plenty of time to vote for your favourite gadgets, brands and services from a wide array of categories. 

Scroll down to discover all the winners and nominees for our Reader Voted awards.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 Reader Voted winners

Here are all the winners voted by our readers at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

Best camera retailer

The best camera retailer award goes to Jessops

The other nominees were:
Cameraworld
Clifton Cameras 
London Camera Exchange 
MPB 
Park Cameras 
Wex

Camera brand of the year

The camera brand of the year award goes to Sony

The other nominees were:
Blackmagic 
Canon 
DJI 
Fujifilm 
GoPro 
Nikon 
Olympus 
Panasonic

Best mobile service provider (UK)

The best mobile service provider (UK) award goes to Vodafone

The other nominees were:
EE 
O2 
Three

Best mobile service provider (US)

The best mobile service provider (US) award goes to Verizon Wireless

The other nominees were:
AT&T Mobility 
T-Mobile US

Mobile brand of the year

The mobile brand of the year award goes to Samsung

The other nominees were:
Apple 
Google 
Huawei 
Motorola/Lenovo 
OnePlus 
Oppo 
Realme 
Sony 
Xiaomi

Best music streaming service

The best music streaming service award goes to Spotify

The other nominees were:
Amazon Music HD 
Apple Music 
Deezer 
Tidal

Best Smart TV platform

The best Smart TV platform award goes to Google TV

The other nominees were:
Roku TV 
Samsung Tizen 
VIDAA U 
WebOS

Best TV service

The best TV service award goes to Netflix

The other nominees were:
Amazon Prime Video 
Apple TV Plus 
BBC iPlayer 
Disney Plus

Best TV and audio retailers

The best TV and audio retailers award goes to Amazon

The other nominees were:
John Lewis and Partners 
Pete Tyson 
Richer Sounds 
Sevenoaks

Audio brand of the year

The audio brand of the year award goes to Sony

The other nominees were:
Bose 
Earfun 
Lypertek 
Sennheiser

TV brand of the year

The TV brand of the year award goes to Samsung

The other nominees were:
LG 
Panasonic 
Philips 
Sony

Best digital assistant

The best digital assistant award goes to Google Assistant

The other nominees were:
Amazon Alexa 
Apple Siri

Best homes retailer

The best homes retailer award goes to John Lewis

The other nominees were:
AO 
Appliances Direct 
Currys 
Euronics 
RDO

Homes brand of the year

The homes brand of the year award goes to Samsung

The other nominees were:
Hisense 
Beko 
Candy 
Haier 
Hoover 
Indesit 
LG 
Whirlpool

Smart home brand of the year

The smart home brand of year award goes to Samsung

The other nominees were:
Amazon 
Apple 
Arlo 
Google 
Ring

Best game store

The best game store award goes to Steam

The other nominees were:
Epic Game Store 
GOG.com 
Nintendo eShop 
PlayStation store

Best gaming platform

The best gaming platform award goes to Playstation

The other nominees were:
Google Stadia 
Nintendo 
PC 
Xbox

Best streaming gaming service

The best streaming gaming service award goes to Xbox Game Pass

The other nominees were:
Google Stadia 
Nvidia GeForce Now

Best broadband UK

The best broadband UK award goes to Virgin

The other nominees were:
BT 
Plusnet 
Sky 
Zen Internet 

Best broadband US

The best broadband US award goes to Verizon

The other nominees were:
AT&T 
CenturyLink 
Spectrum 
XFinity

Best computing brand

The best computing brand award goes to Apple

The other nominees were:
AMD 
Dell 
Nvidia 
Razer

What are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021?

The Trusted Reviews Awards are our yearly celebration of the best products, companies and services in the world of tech. Our team of experts pick the best products from all of the major categories of products that we review, including home, TV/Audio, mobiles and more.

We’ve had to make a few changes this year, and there’s not a live event in London to announce the winners. Instead, the entire event is performed online. You’ll be able to follow along as the awards are announced across the week.

When are the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021

The Trusted Reviews Awards is split into reader-voted and editor’s choice categories. Due to issues resulting from the pandemic we’ve had to push the winners reveal back by a week. You can see an updated timeline for the event below.

  • 2 August 2021: The reader vote goes live!
  • 30 August 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards shortlists are revealed.
  • 30 September 2021: Reader voting ends.
  • 11 October 2021: The Editor’s Choice Awards start as we reveal the mobile category’s winners.
  • 12 October 2021: TV and audio Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
  • 13 October 2021: Homes Editor’s Choice home winners revealed.
  • 14 October 2021: Computing and gaming Editor’s Choice winners revealed.
  • 15 October 2021: We reveal this year’s Readers Choice Award winners.
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London.
author icon

