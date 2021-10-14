Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Microsoft Defender wins Best Antivirus

Microsoft Defender Antivirus has won the Best Anitvirus category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The free anti-malware service won the award after racing ahead of the competition when we tested it earlier this year. Reviewer Kat Orphanides praised the service for its reliable malware detection and robust ransomware defence.

“Microsoft Defender is an incredibly good, hassle-free anti-virus. However, there are still use cases for other antivirus suites – just about. If you use a version of Windows that’s no longer supported by Microsoft, then you’ll definitely need third-party antivirus: Avast, Bitdefender and Kaspersky are all good choices here,” wrote Orphanides in her Microsoft Defender wins Best Antivirus review.

The service had stiff competition with several other stellar services including Avast Antivirus Free, Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition, ESET Internet Security and Kaspersky Internet Security also being shortlisted.

The Trusted Reviews Editor’s Choice Award winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. Outside of special exceptions, to be considered every product must be fully reviewed and scored at least 4/5. The final decision for which product wins is based on key metrics including how it performed during testing, our experience using it in real life and how it compares to rivals on key things, like price.

The Awards are a yearly event we run to celebrate the best products we’ve tested and coolest brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months. The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are being run as a week-long digital event for the second year running in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every day this week using the below schedule, so make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews regularly!