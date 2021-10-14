 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Microsoft Defender wins Best Antivirus

Alastair Stevenson By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor

Microsoft Defender Antivirus has won the Best Anitvirus category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

The free anti-malware service won the award after racing ahead of the competition when we tested it earlier this year. Reviewer Kat Orphanides praised the service for its reliable malware detection and robust ransomware defence.

“Microsoft Defender is an incredibly good, hassle-free anti-virus. However, there are still use cases for other antivirus suites – just about. If you use a version of Windows that’s no longer supported by Microsoft, then you’ll definitely need third-party antivirus: Avast, Bitdefender and Kaspersky are all good choices here,” wrote Orphanides in her Microsoft Defender wins Best Antivirus review.

The service had stiff competition with several other stellar services including Avast Antivirus Free, Bitdefender Antivirus Free Edition, ESET Internet Security and Kaspersky Internet Security also being shortlisted.

The Trusted Reviews Editor’s Choice Award winners are chosen by the team of product experts at Trusted Reviews. Outside of special exceptions, to be considered every product must be fully reviewed and scored at least 4/5. The final decision for which product wins is based on key metrics including how it performed during testing, our experience using it in real life and how it compares to rivals on key things, like price.

The Awards are a yearly event we run to celebrate the best products we’ve tested and coolest brands we’ve covered over the last 12 months. The Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 are being run as a week-long digital event for the second year running in response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

We’ll be revealing a fresh batch of winners every day this week using the below schedule, so make sure to check back with Trusted Reviews regularly!

You might like…

Best VPN 2021: Top 7 VPN options for security and streaming

Best VPN 2021: Top 7 VPN options for security and streaming

K.G. Orphanides 8 months ago
Best antivirus: Top 5 picks to protect your computer

Best antivirus: Top 5 picks to protect your computer

K.G. Orphanides 1 year ago
Best Password Manager: Top 5 options for high-security passwords

Best Password Manager: Top 5 options for high-security passwords

K.G. Orphanides 2 years ago
Alastair Stevenson
By Alastair Stevenson linkedin Contact via linkedin
Editor
Alastair is in charge of Trusted Reviews’ and Recombu’s editorial output. He has over a decade’s experience as a journalist working in both B2C and B2B press. In his spare time he runs a webcomic.
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.