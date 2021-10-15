Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: John Lewis is the Best Homes Retailer

John Lewis has been nominated as this year’s Best Homes Retailer at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

John Lewis picked up the award, beating stiff competition from AO, Appliances Direct, Currys and Euronics.

A reader-voted award, John Lewis picked up 32.84% of the vote in this category, enough to see it win overall. As with our other reader-voted awards, this category was voted on purely by the readers of Trusted Reviews, both on the website and via social channels.

Clearly, John Lewis’ customer approach has appealed to our readers, making it the top place to buy appliances from this year.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event, celebrating the best in technology, services and retailers. Each year, the awards are evenly split into Reader Voted Categories, such as this one, and our Editor’s Choice categories.

Editor’s Choice Categories are voted on by our team of experts, who know the products and services the best. Their decisions are based on the quality of the products, through real-world testing, and factors in value, too.

Reader Voted Awards are decided only on the votes of our excellent readers, who take part in online poles available through our social channels and on our website.

We’ve been unveiling a new batch of winners of the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 winners each day this week. You can see all of the individual winners and categories in the list below. Other Homes winners this year have included a double-win for Samsung, which picked up Best Smart Home Brand of the Year and Best Homes Brand of the Year, as well as Dyson, which won the Best Vacuum Cleaner for its V15 Detect.