Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Google TV wins smart TV platform of the year

Google TV has won the reader voted TV service of the year category at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021.

With readers voting in their numbers, Google TV ousted Samsung’s Tizen, LG’s webOS, Roku TV and Hisense’s VIDAA U for the victory.

With Google TV not much older than a year, it won over 40% of the vote, making it the clear winner among our readers. The UI initially launched with the Chromecast with Google TV streaming player in 2020, and 2021 saw it arrive on a number of TVs, in particular some of Sony’s latest efforts.

And those who have used Google TV have said its an improvement over the previous Android TV interface, with our reviewer, Simon Lucas, writing in his review of the Sony A90J that “Sony has finally seen sense and binned Android TV as its smart TV interface, replacing it with the entirely less pushy Google TV. It’s a smart, if overdue, move – Google TV presents a more welcoming interface, and it’s more usable too.”

The Readers Awards’ winners are chosen by the readers of Trusted Reviews, with votes collected over a period that runs from August to end of September.

The Trusted Reviews Awards are a yearly event where we reveal the best products we’ve reviewed over the last 12 months.

This 2021 awards were a week-long digital event, rather than physical ceremony, in response to the ongoing pandemic. With the Readers Awards now in, the Trusted Reviews Awards 2021 is over. We’ll see you next year.