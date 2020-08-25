Trusted Reviews Awards 2020: Camera of the Year nominees and how to vote

The nominees for Trusted Reviews Camera of the Year have been revealed. Now it’s your turn to take part in the reader vote for your favourite.

Our Camera of the Year field is stacked with excellent choices, all of which have received glowing praise from our team of camera experts. Whether it’s an action camera, mirrorless or compact, we’ve got a nomination that should fit the bill.

This award will be chosen thanks to a mixture of votes from the Trusted Reviews team, an expert panel of guest judges and the reader. Yes, you can take part in our virtual awards this year and cast your vote below for your favourite camera of 2020.

Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best camera

Fujifilm X100V

Sony A6600

Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III

Nikon Z50

Nikon D780

Go Pro Hero 8

Sony ZV-1

FujiFilm XT-4

Panasonic Lumix G100

Sony A6100

Canon EOS 90D

Our nominees for Best Camera cover a wide range of devices, from rugged action cameras like the GoPro Hero 8, to the beautifully compact Fujifilm X100V. We’ve also rewarded the vlogging-centric Sony ZV-1 and the flagship Fujifilm XT-4.

Each camera has been put through its paces by our team of photography experts, who test everything from picture quality to video, and stabilisation to battery life.

