Trusted Reviews Awards 2020: All our audio nominees and how to vote

Launches of audio products have continued at quite a pace throughout 2020. It’s been a year of more smart speakers, over-ear headphones and the expansion of the true wireless market. Despite a testing year, there are more options available than ever before.
This list refers to products we’ve reviewed since September 2019 onwards, so it’s chock-a-block full of entries from some brands you’ve heard of and other brands you may not be familiar with. From expensive and unique-looking wireless speakers to small budget efforts; premium noise-cancellers to affordable over-ears, there’s plenty of variety and a wide range of brands nominated.
We’ll be casting our own votes, but readers can also pitch in with what they thought were the best audio products of the year.
Check out our shortlists below and send in your votes for the best audio products in 2020.
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Smart Speaker
With more manufacturers looking to integrate smart assistants such as Alexa and Google Assistant, wireless speakers are turning into lifestyle products. Now, not only do wireless speakers have to sound good, they can also keep you aware of what you need to know and what’s going on in the wider world.
- Amazon Echo 3rd Gen
- Amazon Echo Studio
- Bang and Olufsen Beosound Balance
- Marshall Uxbridge Voice with Alexa
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Wireless Speaker
This shortlist runs the gamut of very affordable wireless speakers to some of the most exotic and expensive speakers we’ve tested. It’s a wide-ranging list that covers outdoor wireless speakers as well as those suited for the indoors.
- B&O Beosound A1 2nd Gen
- B&W Formation Wedge
- Linn Series 3
- Marshall Emberton
- Naim Mu-so Qb 2
- Sonos Move
- Tribit Stormbox Micro
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Headphones
This list is full of name brands as well as a lesser-known one that comes with plenty of heritage and history. Whether that’s wired, wireless; open-backed or closed, these headphones spare little in the way of excellence.
- Austrian Audio Hi-X55
- Audeze LCD-1
- Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700
- Bowers & Wilkins PX7
- JBL Club One
- Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3
- Sony WH-1000XM4
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Wireless Headphones
If you’re not willing to pay top dollar for good audio and ANC performance, these are the headphones to get, offering strong wireless performance, style and good sound quality for less than the top tier options.
- Cleer FLOW II
- Marshall Monitor II ANC
- Microsoft Surface Headphones 2
- Razer Opus
- Sony WH-H910N
- Technics EAH-F70N
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Budget Headphones
You can get a good performance and not spend a fortune on headphones as these efforts show. From on-ears to noise-cancelling over ears, these headphones can be had for less than £150 while putting in an enjoyable performance.
- Philips PH805
- Sennheiser HD 450BT
- Sony WH-CH710N
- Status BT One
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best True Wireless
Sony stormed to a win in 2019, but a number of true wireless appeared in the months that followed to challenge its supremacy. There are some blinding efforts in this list, and all received a rating of 4.5 or higher, making this a tough category.
- Apple AirPods Pro
- Cleer Audio Ally Plus
- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2
- Shure Aonic 215
- Technics EAH-AZ70W
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Budget True Wireless
The true wireless market has exploded, none more so than in the budget area. This year a huge number of headphones hit the market with some brands launching their first true wireless in what is a very competitive field.
- Creative Outlier Gold
- Earfun Free
- Lypertek Tevi
- Shanling MTW100
- SoundMagic TWS50
- Urbanista London
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Sports Headphones
Sports headphones appeal to those who love to keep active, and considering the year 2020 has been, staying fit has been as important as it’s ever been. This selection takes in a top-specced premium true wireless to an affordable neckband effort with something for everyone.
- Adidas FWD-01
- Back Bay American EQ 40
- Bowers & Wilkins PI3
- Jabra Elite Active 75T
- NuraLoop
- Sony WF-XB700
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Multi-Room Speaker
These speakers have the ability to join a group of speakers and allow the user to play music across the house, making them perfect for parties and social gatherings (hopefully there will be more of those in the future). With criteria including whether they’re easy to use and set up – as well as good sound quality of course – these speakers turn a standard home into a full blown club.
- B&W Formation Wedge
- Denon Home 350
- Naim Mu-so Qb 2
- Sonos One SL
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Turntable
Vinyl continues its renaissance, and more brands are taking advantage by launching new record players. Here are several of the best efforts that make vinyl listening a pleasure, rather than a chore.
- Audio-Technica AT-LP5X
- Fluance RT85
- McIntosh MTI100
- Technics SL-1500C
Trusted Reviews Awards 2020 – Best Music Streaming Service
Music streaming services have established themselves as a part of our daily lives. If someone’s walking around with headphones on, they’re more than likely to be listening to music, a radio station or a podcast on a music streaming service. This shortlist is another reader’s choice. Which of these options will take the award?
- Amazon Music HD
- Apple Music
- Deezer
- Qobuz
- Spotify
- Tidal