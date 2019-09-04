Awards season is approaching, and that means the the 12th annual Trusted Reviews Awards is coming into view.

This is where we, in conjunction with our excellent and knowledgable readers, reveal our picks of the year’s very best products to the UK’s tech industry.

This year’s Awards Winners will be revealed on November 13th at the BFI Institute in London but before we get to that stage, we’ll need your votes.

We’d love to hear your choices for the winners – it will only take a few minutes to do. Just use the poll below to record your choices.

How it works

Trusted Reviews will nominate products that, based on testing upwards of 1,000 products a year, are the best of their type. These will be contenders for Category Winners listed below. We’re putting these forward for your votes across September.

Voting runs until the 24th September, when we’ll combine your votes with our own, plus those of an invited external guest panel, revealing the winners to the UK tech industry, at our event at the BFI in London on the 13th November.

The categories

Camera of the Year Video Tech of the Year Games Hardware of the Year PC / Laptop / Tablet of the Year Monitor of the Year Game of the Year Home Appliance of the Year Kitchen Tech of the Year Vacuum of the Year Smart Home tech of the Year Audio Product of the Year TV of the Year Wearable of the Year Phone of the Year Camera Phone of the Year Entertainment service of the Year Mobile network of the Year Retailer of the Year Innovation of the Year Product of the Year

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …

Sign up for the Trusted Reviews Newsletter News, competitions and exclusive offers direct to your inbox Sign Up Show More