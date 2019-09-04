Trusted Reviews Awards 2019 – vote for your favourite products

Vote! We want you to tell us your product picks of the year, and help us reveal the very best tech of 2019. Here's everything you need to know – and how to get involved

Awards season is approaching, and that means the the 12th annual Trusted Reviews Awards is coming into view.

This is where we, in conjunction with our excellent and knowledgable readers, reveal our picks of the year’s very best products to the UK’s tech industry.

This year’s Awards Winners will be revealed on November 13th at the BFI Institute in London but before we get to that stage, we’ll need your votes.

We’d love to hear your choices for the winners – it will only take a few minutes to do. Just use the poll below to record your choices.

How it works

Trusted Reviews will nominate products that, based on testing upwards of 1,000 products a year, are the best of their type. These will be contenders for Category Winners listed below. We’re putting these forward for your votes across September.

Voting runs until the 24th September, when we’ll combine your votes with our own, plus those of an invited external guest panel, revealing the winners to the UK tech industry, at our event at the BFI in London on the 13th November.

The categories

  1. Camera of the Year
  2. Video Tech of the Year
  3. Games Hardware of the Year
  4. PC / Laptop / Tablet of the Year
  5. Monitor of the Year
  6. Game of the Year
  7. Home Appliance of the Year
  8. Kitchen Tech of the Year
  9. Vacuum of the Year
  10. Smart Home tech of the Year
  11. Audio Product of the Year
  12. TV of the Year
  13. Wearable of the Year
  14. Phone of the Year
  15. Camera Phone of the Year
  16. Entertainment service of the Year
  17. Mobile network of the Year
  18. Retailer of the Year
  19. Innovation of the Year
  20. Product of the Year

 

Trusted Reviews
Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy. The articles below are written by the TrustedReviews team, which includes many of …
Trusted Reviews

Unlike other sites, we thoroughly review everything we recommend, using industry standard tests to evaluate products. We’ll always tell you what we find. We may get a commission if you buy via our price links. Tell us what you think – email the Editor